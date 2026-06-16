The Equal Justice Initiative to celebrate Juneteenth with a jazz concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAKA) – Juneteenth is this week, and a non-profit in Montgomery is celebrating with a jazz concert. The Equal Justice Initiative is hosting a jazz concert on June 19 at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, starting at 7:30.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Juneteenth is this week, and a non-profit in Montgomery is celebrating with a jazz concert. The Equal Justice Initiative is hosting a jazz concert on June 19 at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, starting at 7:30.

Organizers say this is a great opporunity for the community to come out and listen to special performances by grammy-award winning musician Nate Smith and singer-songwriter Lizz Wright. Tickets to the concert are sold out but guests can still enjoy free admission and extended hours for all four of EJI’s Legacy Sites: the Legacy Museum, National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, and Montgomery Square “EJI’s mission is rooted in history and making sure people understand the importance of how history shapes our future,” said Lendria Glass, a learning and engagement specialist.

“This Juneteenth we invite people to commemorate that history. Come out to the sites, engage deeper in your understanding and hopefully we call all move forward towards more truth-telling and understanding of justice. ”For more information about the Equal Justice Initiative and their Juneteenth celebration, click





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