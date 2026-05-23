The Entertainingly Bad Movies That Never Let You Down

Explore the world of entertainingly bad movies that might not have received many stars from critics upon release, but they became a hit with their audience. Discover the films that are so hilariously bad in parts that they question who signed off on them, yet they're a stone-cold hoot even years later.

Sometimes science fiction movies can deliver a flawless tale that you always want to go back to. Stories that send you to far-off worlds or keep you earthbound, just decades into the future.

In doing so, these films can become classics you love to return to and aren't the sort you're embarrassed to like. Alternatively, there are also movies that are an absolute mess. Ones that fumble their way through and end up becoming absolute dumpster fires that unsurprisingly didn't make much of a dent at the box office. But isn't it worth occasionally getting a bit of heat from that dumpster fire?

Basking in the stupidly entertaining glow of a movie that, if you admit to adoring it, will probably draw a few eye rolls, a ranty reply about why you're wrong, or, in the most serious cases, lose whatever filmic street cred you might have? Honestly? Don't panic. You're not the only ones.

We've put together a brilliant band of films that might not have earned many stars from critics upon release, but they got a big, shiny one from us for being downright entertaining. The kind of films that are so hilariously bad in parts that you question who signed off on them, yet they're a stone-cold hoot even years later. Would you like to know more





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