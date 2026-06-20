The Enigmatic Duchess of Gloucester Turns 80

The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, has spent her life at the heart of the Royal Family, but few people know much about her. As she turns 80, close friends and admirers have spoken out to shed light on this most enigmatic royal.

The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte , turns 80 today, marking a milestone in her life as a member of the Royal Family . Despite being a regular presence at high-profile events, few people would recognize her if they saw her in the street.

Born in Denmark, Birgitte moved to England in her early 20s and met her husband, Prince Richard, while attending a languages school in Cambridge. They got married in 1973 and had three children together. After Prince William's death in a plane crash, Birgitte's life changed dramatically, and she became a working royal, undertaking hundreds of engagements a year. Despite the challenges, the Duchess has remained a 'refreshingly drama-free zone' and has continued to support over 60 charities and patronages.

Her friends and admirers describe her as a 'quiet strength' and a 'very curious, obliging and kind woman.

' The Duchess's life has been marked by her commitment to her duty and her love for her family, and she remains a beloved figure in the Royal Family





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