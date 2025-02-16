The Enduring Appeal of Long-Running Anime

This article explores the continued relevance of long-running anime series in a landscape increasingly dominated by shorter seasons. It highlights the value these epics offer in terms of storytelling, character development, and visual spectacle, citing examples like Bleach, Kinnikuman, and Digimon as prime examples of captivating long-form anime experiences.

Over the past decade or so, the days of anime running for years at a time have slowly been coming to an end. While there are still some that will run for years at a time, nowadays, most studios opt for short seasons before taking a break, which not only helps maintain quality, but also helps keep fans and animators alike from getting burnt out from an overload of content. The current model for anime is a great one, but that doesn’t mean long-runners have lost all their value.

Not only do many of them have plenty to offer in terms of both visuals and storytelling, especially the ones that are still going on, but plenty of people like the idea of having something big to occupy their time for months at a time, possibly even years. There are plenty of long-running anime with great enough quality that they’re worth committing an extreme amount of time to, and the best of the bunch are especially worth highlighting. 10. Bleach Anime Series By Studio Pierrot; Based On The Manga By Tite Kubo Bleach Created by Tite Kubo First Film Bleach: Memories of Nobody First TV Show Bleach Cast Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh, Jamieson Price, Derek Stephen Prince, Wally Wingert TV Show(s) Bleach, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Character(s) Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Orihime Inoue, Yasutora 'Chad' Sado, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai Video Game(s) Bleach: Blade Battlers, Bleach: Soul Resurrección, Jump Force Expand Studio Pierrot’s Bleach stars Ichigo Kurosaki, a boy whose strange ability to see ghosts leads to him learning about Soul Reapers, the guardians of the afterlife, and the bloodthirsty monsters they protect people from called Hollows. When a Hollow puts his family in danger, Ichigo is forced to become a substitute Soul Reaper to protect them, and that begins a constant series of battles to protect Ichigo’s loved ones old and new, in addition to the entire world. Even without Bleach’s filler arcs, there are still over 200 episodes and four movies to watch, so it’s hardly something a person can get through in a short amount of time. Not only that, but Bleach’s writing and fight scenes are among the best in shonen anime, with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War taking that to incredible new heights, so it’s perfect for anyone looking for something long to occupy their time. 9. Kinnikuman Anime Series By Toie Animation & Production I.G; Based On The Manga By Yudetamago TV Show My Favorite TV Shows My Watchlist Success! Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review Your comment has not been saved Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc TV-14 Animation Action Adventure 8/10 Release Date July 7, 2024 Cast See All Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Powered by Expand Collapse Kinnikuman, very appropriately, stars Kinnikuman, the bumbling superhero of Japan who rarely ever saves the day without embarrassing himself. As the series shifts from a superhero parody into a wrestling epic, however, Kinnikuman gradually becomes more heroic, and much of his growth is sparked by the constant wrestling matches he and his friends have to protect the universe from the forces of evil. While Kinnikuman isn’t that popular outside of Japan, Kinnikuman’s great action and perfect blend of comedy and heartfelt character writing have it more than earn its reputation as one of the biggest shonen stories of all time. The original series and its sequel, Ultimate Muscle are both plenty lengthy on their own, and with the new series, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc, still ongoing with no signs of stopping, there’s plenty to keep someone entertained for years to come. 8. Digimon Anime Series By Toei Animation; Part Of The Media Franchise By Bandai Digimon Created by Akiyoshi Hongo, Kenji Watanabe First Film Digimon Adventure Latest Film Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning First TV Show Digimon Adventure Latest TV Show Digimon Ghost Game First Episode Air Date March 7, 1999 Cast Toshiko Fujita, Yuto Kazama, Yuko Mizutani, Umi Tenjin, Ai Maeda, Masami Kikuchi, Hiroko Konishi, Kae Araki, Chika Sakamoto, Mayumi Yamaguchi, Miwa Matsumoto TV Show(s) Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, Digimon Frontier, Digimon Data Squad, Digimon Fusion, Digimon Universe: App Monsters, Digimon Adventure: 2020, Digimon Ghost Game Character(s) Tai Kamiya, Matt Ishida, Sora Takenouchi, Izzy Izumi, Mimi Tachikawa, T.K. Takaishi, Joe Kido, Kari Kamiya, Davis Motomiya, Ken Ichijouji Video Game(s) Digimon World, Digimon All-Star Rumble, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition, Digimon World: Next Order, Digimon Survive Expand Toei Animation’s Digimon is an anthology series based on the massive media franchise of the same name





