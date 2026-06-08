'The End of The World Running Club' To Be Adapted Into Feature Film

Candr Pictures has optioned the rights to adapt 'The End of The World Running Club', the post-apocalyptic novel by Adrian J. Walker, into a feature.

Tony Awards Winners: 'Schmigadoon!

' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting HonorsThe End of The World Running ClubThe End of the World Running Club is set after catastrophic asteroid impacts across Europe. The synopsis reads: Edinburgh father Ed embarks on a desperate 500-mile race on foot to reach his family before the last evacuation ships leave Britain’s shores.

The book was published by Penguin Random House UK and has been translated into French, German, Spanish, Czech, and Turkish. The End of the World Running Club“I love Chris’s work, and his uniquely British blend of dark humour, sci-fi and humanity is a perfect fit for the story.

I still receive messages from new readers all over the world telling me how much the book moved them, and I can’t wait for them to be able to relive the excitement of Ed’s journey brought to life on the screen. ” Chris Reading added: “We don’t see many British apocalypse stories, which is a shame; all the weird characters it can throw up, the chaos, the gallows humour. Adrian’s book has all of that in spades.

At its centre is a beautifully simple premise: one man trying to get to his family. I want to make something that lovers of the book will recognise and embrace, whilst bringing my own sense of fun, irreverence and dark laughs to the ride. ”‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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