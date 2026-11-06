The End of Oak Street Streaming Premiere Set for November 13 on HBO Max

The End of Oak Street, produced by J.J. Abrams, will premiere on HBO Max on November 13, followed by a television broadcast on November 14.

The science fiction thriller The End of Oak Street has officially secured its post-theatrical broadcast schedule, marking the next phase of its distribution journey. The film, which explores complex temporal anomalies, is scheduled to begin its streaming availability on the Skydance platform, specifically HBO Max, on November 13. This digital premiere follows its theatrical launch earlier this year and sets the stage for a broader audience reach via traditional television.

The End of Oak Street Release Schedule Details

Director David Robert Mitchell has confirmed that the movie will debut on HBO Max on November 13, initiating the second window of its distribution strategy. Following the streaming launch, the film will air on the HBO television channel on Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. EST. This dual-platform approach allows fans to access the content through both on-demand streaming services and linear broadcast television within a 48-hour window.

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The production of this project represents a significant collaboration between major industry players in the science fiction and thriller genres. The film is produced by Skydance and features high-profile executive production from J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot production company. Additional producers involved in the creation of the film include Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper. This assembly of talent highlights the substantial resources and creative ambition behind the project.

Director and Writer David Robert Mitchell Vision

David Robert Mitchell serves as both the director and the sole writer of The End of Oak Street, maintaining a singular creative voice throughout the production process. The narrative centers on a family that is transported to an unfamiliar realm after a cosmic event dislocates their suburban neighborhood. This premise allows Mitchell to explore themes of displacement, reality, and the fragility of everyday life through the lens of speculative fiction.

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The film has been classified with a PG-13 rating, indicating its suitability for mature audiences while remaining accessible to a broader demographic. With a runtime of 100 minutes, the movie delivers a concise yet intense experience that fits within the standard framework of mainstream thriller cinema. The story unfolds as a mystery that challenges the characters understanding of their environment and their place within it.

Boss Robot and Warner Bros Distribution Strategy

Warner Bros. serves as the distributor for The End of Oak Street, handling the logistics of its theatrical and subsequent home media releases. The studio has orchestrated the release timeline to maximize viewer engagement across multiple platforms. The film first hit theaters approximately three months prior to the announced November streaming date, allowing for a traditional theatrical run to build initial buzz and critical reception.

Executive producers attached to the project include Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, Leeann Stonebreaker, and Pete Chiappetta. Their involvement underscores the collaborative nature of high-budget film production and the diverse expertise required to bring such a complex narrative to the screen. The project has received positive reviews, with current ratings indicating strong audience and critic approval scores.

Cast and Production Timeline Overview

The cast of The End of Oak Street brings the story of a suburban family caught in a cosmic anomaly to life, delivering performances that anchor the high-concept plot in emotional reality. The film premiered in theaters on August 14, 2026, establishing its initial release date and genre positioning as a science fiction mystery thriller.

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The transition from theatrical release to streaming and television broadcast represents a standard yet effective distribution model for modern genre films. By leveraging the HBO Max platform for streaming and the HBO channel for linear broadcast, the producers aim to capture different segments of the viewing public. This strategy ensures that the film reaches audiences who prefer on-demand convenience as well as those who enjoy scheduled television events.