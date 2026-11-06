‘The End of Oak Street’ Sets HBO Max Streaming Release Date

“The End of Oak Street” is set for a streaming release on HBO Max on Nov. 13.

From director David Robert Mitchell, “The End of Oak Street” premiered in theaters on Aug. 14 from Warner Bros. Pictures. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as Denise and Greg Platt, the parents of a family that is magically transported into a prehistoric landscape.

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The film also stars Maisy Stella , Christian Convery , Jordan Alexa Davis , P.J. Byrne and Chris Coy . The “Jurassic Park”-style romp with dinosaurs grossed $121 million during its theatrical run against its $80-92 million production budget. The film came towardThis is Mitchell’s first feature film since 2018’s “Under the Silver Lake.

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” A sequel to his supernatural horror “It Follows” was announced in 2023 and filming began this summer. Mitchell wrote, directed and produced “The End of Oak Street. ” J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper also produced.

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