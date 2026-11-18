The End of Oak Street topped HBO Max charts following its November 13 streaming release, despite a modest $121.6 million global box office against an $85 million budget.

The thriller film The End of Oak Street has officially climbed to the number one spot on the HBO Max United States movie chart. This ranking achievement follows the film's debut on the streaming platform on November 13. The movie features a cast led by prominent actors Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. It also carries the production weight of industry veteran J.J. Abrams.

The End of Oak Street Chart Success and Streaming Debut

The film earned approximately $121.6 million worldwide during its theatrical run. This total gross includes $54.2 million from domestic markets and $67.4 million from international territories. The production budget for the project was reported at $85 million. This financial performance indicates a modest return compared to typical blockbuster dinosaur movies. The theatrical release did not generate the runaway success Warner Bros anticipated for a film of this scale.

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Writing, Direction and Production Team Behind the Project

David Robert Mitchell wrote and directed the movie. His creative vision shaped the narrative that brings prehistoric creatures back to the screen. The project represents one of many recent Hollywood attempts to revitalize the dinosaur thriller genre. This specific entry arrived earlier this year with a distinct premise. It sought to offer a fresh perspective on the popular subgenre despite competition from established franchises.

Box Office Performance Versus Streaming Audience Growth

Theatrical numbers often fall short of studio expectations for mid-budget thrillers. The End of Oak Street earned less than expected in cinemas. Its arrival on HBO Max provided an alternative opportunity to find a wider audience. The streaming debut allowed viewers to access the film in a different viewing context. This shift likely contributed to its rapid rise in platform popularity metrics.

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Market Context and Future Distribution Strategies

Hollywood continues to look for new ways to bring prehistoric creatures back to life. The genre has seen various attempts over the past thirty years. Jurassic Park remains the undisputed king of prehistoric blockbusters in public perception. New entries like The End of Oak Street must navigate a crowded market. The film's success on HBO Max suggests streaming remains a vital channel for theatrical releases.

The transition from cinema to streaming highlights changing consumption habits. Audiences may prefer watching complex thrillers on home platforms. Warner Bros and Warner Bros Discovery utilize streaming data to gauge film performance. The number one ranking confirms strong viewer interest in the project. This outcome offers valuable insights for future distribution strategies in the genre.