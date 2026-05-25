The End of AM Radio: Why Electric Vehicles Are Ditching the Classic Feature

The rise of electric vehicles is leaving a worrying legacy for listeners of AM radio, with fewer models equipped with the classic feature as electromagnetic interference issues increase. This article explores the impact of AM radio loss on safety, economic factors, and potential legislative efforts to save this vital feature.

While automotive features like pop-up headlights and ashtrays have largely disappeared, some argue that car radios are an everlasting aspect of driving that continues to proliferate, despite the rise of electric vehicles .

The rise of EVs is leading to fewer models with AM radio capabilities due to electromagnetic interference issues. Electromagnetic interference is a clash between frequencies produced by EV vehicles and AM radio signals, resulting in a surplus of static that AM radio can't handle.

However, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025 aims to require automakers to continue providing AM radio on new vehicles and disclose earlier models that removed it. News of AM radio removability from EV models has left some concerned about the loss of a key safety feature, but governments are exploring alternative methods for learning about emergencies.

Some argue that EV manufacturers won't assist with AM radio due to the high costs it would incur to shield AM signals from interference, leaving drivers to rely on alternative options like smartphones and in-car infotainment systems





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