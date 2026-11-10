The Empress Season 3 Returns to Netflix on November 12, 2026

Netflix's historical drama The Empress returns November 12, 2026 for its final season, with showrunner Katharina Eyssen back at the helm of the series.

The Empress, one of Netflix's most-watched series of 2022, returns to the streaming platform on November 12, 2026 for its third and final season. The return ends a historical drama that has drawn praise for how closely it follows real events from the nineteenth century.

The series is set in Austria and Germany and is inspired by the lives of Empress Elisabeth and Franz Joseph I of Austria. It centers on a female protagonist who pursues personal and political autonomy within traditional, male-dominated power structures. Critics often compare it to HBO's acclaimed series The Gilded Age, which has also returned for Season 4.

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How The Empress Season 1 Earned Critical and Viewer Acclaim

The Empress premiered on Netflix on September 29, 2022, to highly positive reviews. For two weeks after its debut, it was the platform's second-most-watched series worldwide.

The historical drama also ranked as the seventh most popular non-English series of 2022, with more than 150 million hours streamed. Later in 2023, it won Best Drama Series at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

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On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 currently holds an 83% critics' score and an 85% audience score. Those ratings reflect a series that held both reviewers and general viewers across its first season.

Creative Team and Production Behind the Final Season

Katharina Eyssen, who created and co-wrote The Empress, returns as showrunner. She shares creative responsibility with executive producer Robert Eyssen.

Florian Cossen and Julia Langhof direct the new season. It is produced by Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, led by executive producers Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach.

Scarlett Lacey returns as executive producer, while Lars Gmehling serves as co-executive producer. Filming for the season took place in Bavaria, the Czech Republic, and Spain.

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Final Season Release Timeline and What Comes Next

Netflix renewed The Empress for its third season on January 27, 2025. The final season arrives on November 12, 2026, nearly two years after that renewal.

The release marks the close of the series' run on Netflix. Viewers who followed Season 1 and Season 2 will see the story conclude with the same core creative team that shaped the drama from its beginning.