The Emmy-winning historical drama The Empress concludes with its third season ranking second in Netflix's global non-English chart, securing 3.9 million views in its first week.

The German-language historical drama The Empress has achieved a significant streaming milestone as its final season concludes its three-season journey on Netflix. The series ranked as the second most-watched non-English-language program on the platform for the week of November 9 to 15, 2026. This achievement was recorded with exactly 3.9 million views from audiences worldwide who tuned in to watch the conclusion of the saga.

The final installment of the series entered the Netflix Global Top 10 rankings just days after its premiere on November 12, 2026. The rapid accumulation of nearly four million views highlights the strong anticipation built over the previous two seasons. This performance demonstrates the high demand for premium international content on the streaming giant and confirms the show's enduring popularity.

Also read The Traitors Season 6 Cast Revealed and Season 5 Finale Aftermath

While The Empress claimed the number two spot, it finished just behind the top-ranked entry, Anaesthesia season 1, which attracted 4.3 million views during the same reporting window. The competition for the top spots was tight, with the French crime series Lupin Part 4 tying for third place. Lupin also recorded 3.9 million views, mirroring the performance of The Empress and underscoring the competitive landscape for non-English titles.

The series is led by Devrim Lingnau in the title role of Empress Elisabeth and Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph. Their performances anchor a narrative that delves into the complex political struggles of the Habsburg court and the personal sacrifices made within the royal marriage. The show has been praised for its accurate historical portrayal and emotional depth, qualities that have resonated with a global audience.

Advertisement

Katharina Eyssen is credited as the creator of the series, alongside Robert Eyssen as showrunner. The creative team, including directors such as Florian Cossen, Katrin Gebbe, and Maximilian Erlenwein, has crafted a visually stunning depiction of 19th-century Europe. The writing staff, including Janna Maria Nandzik and Elena von Saucken, has worked to balance historical facts with compelling dramatic arcs throughout the show's run.

The story picks up immediately after the events of the second season, where Emperor Franz Joseph departed Vienna to lead his troops against Napoleon III. This decision left Empress Elisabeth fearful for her husband's safety while political tensions threatened to destabilize the Austrian Empire. The final season draws heavily from the real Second Italian War of Independence, providing a backdrop of military conflict and diplomatic intrigue.

Previous seasons focused on Elisabeth's adjustment to life at the Viennese court and her struggles with motherhood and the pressure to produce an heir. These personal challenges are now juxtaposed against the larger geopolitical conflicts facing the empire. The narrative continues to explore her complicated relationship with Franz Joseph, adding layers of emotional complexity to the historical events depicted.

The Empress won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2023, solidifying its status as a critically acclaimed production. The decision by Netflix to conclude the story with season 3, announced in January 2025, allowed the creators to bring Elisabeth's story to a planned and satisfying end. This approach avoided the common pitfall of extending a narrative beyond its natural conclusion.

Advertisement

Season 1 had spent five consecutive weeks in the global Top 10 for non-English shows after its 2022 debut. Season 2 followed this success by reaching the Top 10 in 84 countries and claiming the number one spot in ten of them. The strong performance of season 3 confirms that the show has maintained its momentum and continues to attract viewers eager for high-quality historical drama.

Despite the conclusion of the main narrative, the legacy of The Empress remains significant in the landscape of international streaming content. The series has proven that well-crafted historical dramas can achieve massive global reach and critical acclaim. Fans can now revisit the entire three-season journey on Netflix, appreciating the complete arc of Empress Elisabeth's life and reign.