The Empathy Gap

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Could voting have potential health benefits? Older adults who voted in 2008 had a 29% lower chance of dying after 15 years, regardless of how they voted or who they voted for.

May 7, 2018 What's the difference between social isolation and loneliness? And why is one rising while the other one is declining over time?

What's the difference between social isolation and loneliness? And why is one rising while the other one is declining over time? Which countries score the highest on empathy? At a time when “empathy” is more controversial than ever, a researcher explains what it is, what it isn’t, and when it fosters kindness and compassion.

At a time when “empathy” is more controversial than ever, a researcher explains what it is, what it isn’t, and when it fosters kindness and compassion. The very technology that has increased our sense of urgency and pace of life is the same that can help us to slow down and enjoy it—and others.

The very technology that has increased our sense of urgency and pace of life is the same that can help us to slow down and enjoy it—and others. If you want to live a longer, happier, and healthier life, take all the usual precautions that your doctor recommends, and then … get out there and share your time with those who need it.

If you want to live a longer, happier, and healthier life, take all the usual precautions that your doctor recommends, and then … get out there and share your time with those who need it. Empathy, like anything else, can have a down side. But the case against empathy may be weaker than it first appears. Empathy, like anything else, can have a down side.

But the case against empathy may be weaker than it first appears. There is a lot of recent press about autism diagnostics. There is a recent movement to tighten criteria--thereby lessening the number of people placed on the autism spectrum. This post is written by guest blogger Alice Oakes.

There is a lot of recent press about autism diagnostics. There is a recent movement to tighten criteria--thereby lessening the number of people placed on the autism spectrum. This post is written by guest blogger Alice Oakes. Professors who care may be seen as both potential suckers or as potential sources of emotional connection...

Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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