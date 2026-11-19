An in-depth look at the controversial November 1985 Calvin and Hobbes strip that was swapped by the syndicate due to safety concerns regarding child imitation. This text explores Bill Watterson's strict curation of the comic, his refusal of commercial licensing, and his dedication to preserving the artistic integrity and safety of his characters, ensuring that the rare washing machine gag remains the only officially unreprinted strip in the complete collection.

The cultural legacy of Calvin and Hobbes, the iconic comic strip created by Bill Watterson, is defined not only by its enduring popularity but also by the careful curation of its content by its creator.

While the strip ran for a decade and became a permanent fixture in the landscape of comedy comics, Watterson exercised strict control over which strips were deemed appropriate for reprinting in collection volumes. Among the most celebrated recurring motifs are the absurd rules of Calvinball, the chaotic downhill wagon rides, and the surreal mutant snowmen.

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Rare Excluded Calvin and Hobbes Strip

Individual strips achieved legendary status, such as the heartbreaking 1987 arc involving a dying baby raccoon and the wordless Sunday panels featuring a Tyrannosaurus Rex inside an F-14 fighter jet. However, amidst this rich tapestry of humor and emotion, there exists a rare and elusive strip that Watterson deliberately excluded from all official collections.

This exclusion was not an oversight but a calculated decision to protect the public image of his characters and ensure the integrity of the work remained pure. The specific strip in question is the very first one featuring the washing machine gag, which appeared just ten days after the strip's debut in November 1985. In this particular panel, Calvin's mother is depicted putting a dirty Hobbes into the washing machine while instructing Calvin to take a bath upstairs.

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Dangerous Washing Machine Gag Controversy

Calvin then peers into the washer, calls Hobbes a lucky rat, and hears Hobbes reply that he should try the cold rinse cycle. This interaction, while humorous to adult readers, was seen as potentially dangerous for young children. Only about half of subscribing newspapers ran the original comic because the rest received an alternate strip on the same day.

The syndicate made this switch likely out of fear that impressionable readers might imitate Calvin's actions and attempt to bathe in real washing machines, posing a significant safety risk. Since that day, every collected edition, including The Complete Calvin and Hobbes, features the alternate November twenty-eighth strip. In this replacement panel, Calvin is sent to his room for complaining that dinner tastes like bat barf and subsequently tries to order a pizza over the phone.

Neither Watterson nor his syndicate ever publicly explained the swap at the time, but the consensus among fans and critics is that the original strip was pulled to prevent accidental harm to children. This incident highlights Watterson's profound commitment to his audience. He guarded the public image and artistic integrity of his creation from its first comic strip in 1985 until its final panel in 1995.

Watterson Refuses Commercial Licensing Deals

His care extended to omitting early promotional pieces from canonical collections and waging a years-long battle to refuse all commercial licensing. He turned down hundreds of millions of dollars in merchandise and animated adaptations, believing that turning Calvin and Hobbes into a franchise would hollow out the strip's essence. He also condemned unauthorized distortions, such as bootleg window decals that misused his characters.

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Watterson wanted Calvin and Hobbes to remain strictly on the printed page, and through such meticulous curation, he largely succeeded in preserving the purity and safety of his beloved comic world.