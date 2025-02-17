The Elusive Norovirus Vaccine: Why Can't We Stop the Stomach Bug?

Norovirus infection rates are soaring, leaving many wondering why a vaccine doesn't exist to protect us from this notorious stomach bug. This article explores the scientific challenges behind developing a norovirus vaccine, including its diverse genotypes, the difficulty of inducing lasting mucosal immunity, and the lack of effective animal models.

Norovirus infection rates are extremely high this year, raising the question: Why can’t a vaccine protect us from the stomach bug? The so-called stomach flu —although it’s unrelated to influenza—strikes suddenly and curses its victims with one to three days of diarrhea and vomiting. Yet unlike other commonplace infections such as seasonal flu and COVID, no vaccine exists to help people avoid being sidelined by this highly contagious virus.

Norovirus is difficult to kill with common alcohol-based disinfectants and can survive for up to two weeks on surfaces. It flourishes in the face of common hand sanitizers and rips through settings such as cruise ships and cafeterias. Typical symptoms of infection include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain; people can also experience fever, headache and body aches. Cases with severe vomiting and diarrhea increase the risk of serious dehydration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data regarding norovirus outbreaks are quite limited: the agency’s surveillance network for the infection includes only 14 states. Still, the picture these statistics paint is grim. The reporting states have seen 1,078 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks from August 1, 2024, through January 15, 2025, which is nearly twice as many as the same period during the 2023–2024 season and higher than in all years since at least 2012, when the reporting network was established. Young children and people aged 65 and older are particularly vulnerable to severe illness. Each year the virus causes more than two million outpatient clinic visits, predominantly in young children, and kills about 900 people a year, mostly those aged 65 and older. The infection is highly contagious, causes large outbreaks often and hits these vulnerable groups hard—but for most people, symptoms only last a few days. That variability in disease severity presents a tricky situation for would-be vaccine manufacturers, says Ming Tan, a scientific researcher at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. “Some people do not view it as a very important disease, and other people say that it’s terrible because it can make a lot of people sick in certain close settings,” Tan says.The virus boasts several characteristics that make it a challenging target for vaccine developers. First, as with influenza, “norovirus” is actually a group of viruses that consists of some 48 so-called genotypes divided into 10 larger classes. An immune system trained to recognize one variety of norovirus can’t necessarily protect against the others. And dominant strains come and go as frequently as every two to four years, making it difficult for the immune system to keep up. (Cases this year and last year have been caused predominantly by a strain called GII.17, whereas previous seasons had been led by a strain nicknamed Sydney.) “There are dozens of genotypes of norovirus that can cause disease in humans, and each one of those genotypes has a slightly different-looking protein shell that we think requires a slightly different immune response,” says Doran Fink, a physician and vaccine scientist at the biotech company Moderna, who leads its norovirus vaccine development. Another challenge is that norovirus causes what scientists call a mucous membrane, or mucosal, infection—in this case, a local infection in the intestinal surface tissue. (Flu is a localized mucosal infection in respiratory tissue.) Vaccines for systemic infections, such as measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox, that affect the whole body and usually cause robust, long-lasting immune responses. “Mucosal immunity is short-lived, not like systemic immunity,” says Lijuan Yuan, a viral immunologist at Virginia Tech. An injected vaccine triggers a systemic immune response, she notes, not a mucosal one, so it is less able to access the virus. This disconnect makes it more likely that injected vaccines for mucosal infections will only protect against severe disease, not prevent sickness entirely. Norovirus is also tricky to work with in the lab. Preliminary vaccine experiments typically require animal models, but researchers don’t have a good such model for norovirus. That’s because human noroviruses don’t easily infect animals, and animal-specific noroviruses cause very different symptoms. Norovirus can’t be grown well in cells either, Yuan notes.Despite the host of obstacles, scientists are working on clinical trials testing half a dozen different vaccine candidates





