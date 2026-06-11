The Elder Scrolls VI: Bethesda Head Confirms Development Progress, Hints at Release

The news text discusses the 8-year anniversary of the first time we received news of The Elder Scrolls VI, which is set to mark the next installment in the popular franchise. However, with no news, trailers, or even hints of a release window since the first reveal almost a decade ago, fans are not feeling hopeful about Bethesda's progress. In April, Bethesda head Todd Howard admitted that The Elder Scrolls VI was indeed announced too soon. Now, a few months on, Xbox Chief Content Officer for The Elder Scrolls VI, Matt Booty, has shared that they had the following to say: 'Having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen Elder Scrolls playing, it looks amazing, and it's coming along well. And we'll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.' When the right time will be, however, is another question entirely. Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the news over on r/TESVI, with one user sharing, 'This is one of the rare instances where I'm glad I'm older. Time flies by more the older I get. I was in my mid-teens when Daggerfall released, so the six or so years from it to Morrowind was torture. Whereas, the 15 years since Skyrim doesn't seem as long to me.'

Yesterday, the 8-year anniversary of the first time we received news of The Elder Scrolls VI was celebrated. Announced in 2018, it is set to mark the next installment in the popular franchise, 15-years after the last mainline entry, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

However, with the first and only reveal for The Elder Scrolls VI taking place almost a decade ago, and with no news, trailers, or even hints of a release window since, fans are not feeling hopeful about Bethesda's progress. In April, Bethesda head Todd Howard admitted that The Elder Scrolls VI was indeed announced too soon.

Now, a few months on, Xbox Chief Content Officer for The Elder Scrolls VI, Matt Booty, has shared that they had the following to say: 'Having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen Elder Scrolls playing, it looks amazing, and it's coming along well. And we'll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.

' When the right time will be, however, is another question entirely. Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the news over on r/TESVI, with one user sharing, 'This is one of the rare instances where I'm glad I'm older. Time flies by more the older I get. I was in my mid-teens when Daggerfall released, so the six or so years from it to Morrowind was torture.

Whereas, the 15 years since Skyrim doesn't seem as long to me.





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The Elder Scrolls VI Bethesda Todd Howard Matt Booty Xbox IGN Variety R/TESVI Gaming Development Progress Release

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