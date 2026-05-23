The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Modded to Play on Fallout 4

Modder RPGKING has found a way to make The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim playable in Fallout 4, allowing players to experience the iconic opening moments from Skyrim via the Pip-Boy. Although the mod is still a "super early test build" and may have bugs, it is clear to see the vision of the creator.

Despite the current discourse surrounding the ongoing development of The Elder Scrolls VI, there is no denying that the franchise as a whole continues to be one of the most iconic in gaming history.

With entries such as The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being considered as modern-day classics that are still enjoyed to this day, it is no wonder why many fans are eager to get their hands on the next installment. However, with The Elder Scrolls VI first announced way back in 2018, and yet we still do not have a release window, it seems as though we will be waiting a bit longer.

Luckily, it is not all doom and gloom, as Bethesda has regularly found ways to rerelease The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and whilst this latest edition may not be an official release, it is definitely the next best thing. That is because modder RPGKING has found a way to make The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim playable in Fallout 4. Yes, you read that correctly.

Thanks to this mod, players will be able to play through Skyrim via their Fallout 4 Pip-Boy, and in a video shared to their YouTube channel, they show the mod in action. Although RPGKING reminds fans that this is a "super early test build" and it is still home to many bugs, it is clear to see the vision as they boot up their Pip-Boy and experience the iconic opening moments from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Using both the in-game Fallout 4 controls, you will also have access to a cursor which you can use to play Skyrim via the Pip-Boy. I do not know how RPGKING came up with this idea, but it is incredible to see nonetheless. With the creator planning to continue work on this project to make it a lot smoother, fans are already loving the idea and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

This Fallout 4 mod is not yet available to download, but I would highly recommend keeping up with its development. After all, what better way to escape the wastelands of the Commonwealth than by diving into a dragon-infested fantasy world with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim





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