The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era board game returns to retailers on November 30. Fans can finally secure this highly rated tabletop adaptation after a long period of stock shortages.

Bethesda has confirmed that the highly anticipated board game adaptation, The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, will finally restock across multiple retailers starting on November 30. This release comes after a prolonged period where the title was consistently unavailable for purchase at standard retail prices. The availability of new inventory allows fans who missed the initial wave to acquire the game without relying on the inflated secondhand market.

Betrayal Of The Second Era Restock Date

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era is scheduled to arrive in stores on November 30, ending the scarcity that has frustrated potential buyers for months. Although the project was originally crowdfunded through Gamefound in 2022, its physical release occurred in 2025. The current restock ensures that interested collectors and role-playing enthusiasts can now purchase the game directly from retailers rather than seeking out overpriced used copies.

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Tabletop Adaptation Of The Video Games

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era translates the expansive digital world of Tamriel into a structured tabletop experience. Players control custom characters, level up their abilities, and gather gear while exploring diverse regions across the game map. The campaign is designed to be played across three distinct sessions, allowing for deep narrative progression and character development. This format captures the open-ended nature of the source material without requiring complex software mods.

The gameplay mechanics closely mirror the free-form exploration found in titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Participants can create unique builds and make narrative choices that dictate the outcome of their journey. The system supports cooperative play, enabling groups of friends to embark on adventures together. This social dynamic creates a grand storytelling experience similar to traditional fantasy tabletop games.

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Pricing And Availability Constraints

Pre-orders for The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era are currently priced at £161.99 on select platforms like Zatu. This amount is approximately $213.69 and represents a discount from the recommended retail price of £189.99. The cost reflects the extensive components and comprehensive rule sets included in the box. Buyers should note that the game is an expensive hobby item, which previously drove up secondhand prices significantly.

Stock shortages have been a major issue for the publisher and fans alike. The combination of high demand and limited initial supply created a bottleneck that persisted for months. The upcoming restock on November 30 addresses this demand surge. Consumers are advised to act quickly as inventory levels may deplete rapidly once they become available to the public.

Creators And Creative Vision

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era was developed under the creative direction of Vijay Lakshman. The game draws inspiration from the original video game concepts established by creators Ted Peterson and Julian Lefay. These developers previously shaped the narrative foundations of the franchise. Their work ensures that the board game remains faithful to the lore and atmosphere of the digital titles.

The adaptation honors the legacy of characters such as the Nerevarine and the Dragonborn. It also incorporates iconic villains like Alduin and Molag Bal into its campaign. The design team aimed to replicate the intricate world-building found in The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This attention to detail helps bridge the gap between the video games and tabletop formats.

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Impact On The Franchise Landscape

The release of The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era provides a new avenue for engagement with the franchise. Fans can now experience the world of Tamriel through cooperative storytelling. This contrasts with the solo-focused nature of the recent video game releases. The success of this format may influence future tabletop projects from the studio.

The restock on November 30 marks a significant moment for collectors who have waited for the game to become accessible again. It offers a chance to own a premium product that stands apart from other merchandise in the lineup. The ability to play with friends adds a social dimension to the brand. This expansion into tabletop gaming complements the upcoming digital releases.

For those who missed the initial crowdfunding campaign, this restock is the most viable option to acquire the game. The discounted pre-order price of £161.99 makes it more attainable than buying on the secondary market. Consumers interested in deep role-playing mechanics will find this title particularly appealing. The November 30 date is critical for those wanting to secure a copy before it sells out again.

The Elder Scrolls franchise continues to evolve by exploring different media formats. The transition from video games to board games demonstrates the versatility of the IP. The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era serves as a bridge for new audiences. Existing fans appreciate the faithful adaptation of complex systems. The restock ensures that both groups can participate in this new form of entertainment.