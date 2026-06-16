The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Have Had Enough

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans have been waiting for over eight years for any news on the game's progress, but so far, Bethesda has revealed nothing. Fans have turned to humor and creativity to cope with the wait, with the Elder Scrolls 6 subreddit becoming a hub for fake news and updates about the game.

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans have been waiting for over eight years for any news on the game's progress, but so far, Bethesda has revealed nothing.

In fact, the studio has made only vague declarations about the game's progress, and even those have been scarce. The lack of news has been so severe that fans have seemingly hit a breaking point, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

However, instead of anger and vitriol, fans have turned to humor and creativity to cope with the wait. The Elder Scrolls 6 subreddit has become a hub for fans to share their own fake news and updates about the game, with many pretending that the game is already out.

The community has come together to create a hilarious and endearing atmosphere, with fans sharing fake screenshots, news about upcoming mods and DLC, and even shaming people for not knowing about the game's release. Despite the lack of official news, fans are holding onto hope that the game will be released soon. In fact, many are speculating that the game will be released in 2028, although this is purely speculative.

Todd Howard has confirmed that the game is 'progressing really well,' but with the continued development on Starfield, it's likely that TES6 is still a few years away. Fans are holding onto hope that the game will be released sooner rather than later, and until then, they're finding humor and creativity in the wait





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