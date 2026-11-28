Social support is crucial for those who are ill.

Social support can ease the pain of loneliness. We all know loneliness is painful on so many levels. Imagine how painful it is when you are ill and possibly dealing with a life-threatening diagnosis and that experience is coupled with loneliness.

That is a difficult coupling. In an attempt to address the effect of loneliness on poor health, Rokach & Sha'ked reviewed research that focused on illness and loneliness. Perhaps you are dealing with this in some area of your life. Sadly, many of us will experience serious illness in our life and/or in the lives of those we love and care about.

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Rokach and Sh'ked reviewed research that found that individuals who had a strong social support group had better immune systems. Loneliness and, lack of exercise, and obesity. Individuals with more intact social support systems were more likely to live longer. Sadly, lonely people were significantly more likely to die than the well supported.