The labels you love, with sales to match.

is officially here, and although I’ve been keeping tabs on all the preliminary sales and early markdowns, one thing is certain: some of the best deals are just hitting the shelves now.

Between end-of-season sales with deeper markdowns,designer private sales , and limited-time promotions dropping throughout the day, there’s still plenty of shopping to be done. I always make a point to peruse the end-of-season offerings at major retailers like Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, and Shopbop, where some of the most covetedare finally marked down. But this year, I’ve been particularly taken with the under-the-radar private sales, too. We’ve sifted through hundreds to uncover the ones worth your attention, from Aflalo and Kallmeyer to Connor Ives and beyond—the kind of discoveries that delight even the most seasoned Shop all our favorites in this running master list of Black Friday sales, and be sure to check back throughout the weekend as we continue tracking the best deals leading into Cyber Monday. Net-a-Porter’s sale section is filled with more than 12,000 pieces marked up to 50% off across nearly every apparel and accessories category imaginable.

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Think luxe, shoes, and handbags—all ideal for elevating your fall wardrobe. Among my favorite finds: Tove’s shearling-trimmed leather coat and Khaite’s leopard-print knee-high boots—two statement-makers this New Yorker can certainly get behind.drawer is needing a seasonal upgrade, Levi’s is offering 40% off the site for Black Friday, which includes free shipping and returns—score! The promotion includes forever-classic fits like the 501, as well as slouchier styles like the Low Loose.