The Ed Sullivan Theater: A Beacon of American Entertainment History

The Ed Sullivan Theater has been an integral part of American entertainment for nearly a century, starting as a theatre dedicated to Broadway performances and later becoming a CBS radio and TV studio. It has played host to countless iconic figures, including Archie Leach, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Diana Ross, and Motown artists. Today, it is home to the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and a testament to the evolution of American entertainment.

The Ed Sullivan Theater has made history by hosting legendary entertainers such as Archie Leach (better known as Cary Grant), Elvis Presley , Frank Sinatra, The Beatles , Diana Ross , and Motown artists on its stage.

Its rich history began in 1927, when it was built as the Hammerstein Theatre and later transformed into a CBS radio and TV studio. The theater remains a significant part of American entertainment history, symbolizing the evolution of radio to TV broadcasting and the emergence of rock stars like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Diana Ross





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The Ed Sullivan Theater American Entertainment History Comedy Theater Radio Broadcasting Elvis Presley The Beatles Diana Ross Motown

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