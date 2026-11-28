What the Birds did against Dallas — rallying from 21 points down — put them in purgatory: bad enough to miss the playoffs, good enough to risk missing out on a big-time prospect in the upcoming draft

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stall assigned to Jordan Mailata was at a far end of the AT&T Stadium visitors’ locker room, and in front of him Thursday night, the euphoria and the cost of the Eagles’ 39-38 comeback victor y over the Cowboys revealed themselves.

Fresh from his postgame interview with Tom Brady on Fox, still giddy after his career-making game, Joe Milton danced across the room and sidestepped media members en route to the shower: “Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me. ” Minutes later, DeVonta Smith curled himself into his stall, moving as if he were an old man, tilting his body to alleviate the pain in his back after a brutal hit, blood seeping through a sheet of gauze covering his right knee.

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Someone had to help him peel off his socks. Mailata stayed in his pads and uniform for a while afterward. Always approachable, always candid, this season he has accepted the responsibility of speaking after every game on behalf of the offense. This time, though, he was so happy that he struggled to express a coherent thought.