The Dynamics of Love

An exploration of love, life, and self.

Trauma does not just hurt; it creates cognitive stuck points that trap you in self-blame and avoidance. Learn how Cognitive Processing Therapy can help.

Trauma does not just hurt; it creates cognitive stuck points that trap you in self-blame and avoidance. Learn how Cognitive Processing Therapy can help. Stop the "autopilot" neglect. A simple kiss is a high-impact, low-effort way to lower stress, boost oxytocin, and center connection in your relationship.

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Stop the "autopilot" neglect. A simple kiss is a high-impact, low-effort way to lower stress, boost oxytocin, and center connection in your relationship. Feeling cozy in cuffing season doesn’t always mean feeling connected. Here’s how to rekindle intimacy, warmth, and spark when your relationship feels more chilly than cuddly.

Feeling cozy in cuffing season doesn’t always mean feeling connected. Here’s how to rekindle intimacy, warmth, and spark when your relationship feels more chilly than cuddly. Technology has become a new weapon in gender-based violence. Digital abuse is real, lasting, and often overlooked.

It’s time to start talking about the trauma it creates. Technology has become a new weapon in gender-based violence. Digital abuse is real, lasting, and often overlooked. It’s time to start talking about the trauma it creates.

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Back-to-school isn’t just about kids. Here’s how parents can reduce stress, build resilience, and set the tone for a smoother year ahead. Back-to-school isn’t just about kids. Here’s how parents can reduce stress, build resilience, and set the tone for a smoother year ahead.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder affects millions, yet remains widely misunderstood and often misdiagnosed. Learn what it is, why it matters, and how evidence-based treatments help. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder affects millions, yet remains widely misunderstood and often misdiagnosed. Learn what it is, why it matters, and how evidence-based treatments help.

We’ve all heard “Love conquers all," but is it really true? Love alone may not be enough for a healthy, lasting relationship. We’ve all heard “Love conquers all," but is it really true? Love alone may not be enough for a healthy, lasting relationship.

Finding the right couples therapist can be tricky. Here are 5 key traits to look for so you and your partner can get the support you need, together. Finding the right couples therapist can be tricky. Here are 5 key traits to look for so you and your partner can get the support you need, together.

Small changes make a big impact. Caring for the planet and caring for yourself go hand in hand—during Earth Week and all year long. Small changes make a big impact. Caring for the planet and caring for yourself go hand in hand—during Earth Week and all year long.

Spring often brings clarity—and breakups. Discover why this season prompts people to reassess their relationships and how it can lead to either recommitment or release. Spring often brings clarity—and breakups. Discover why this season prompts people to reassess their relationships and how it can lead to either recommitment or release.

Scrutiny of Meghan Markle shows our obsession with celebrity downfall, online bullying, racial bias, and envy. Instead of tearing down, what if we looked within? Scrutiny of Meghan Markle shows our obsession with celebrity downfall, online bullying, racial bias, and envy. Instead of tearing down, what if we looked within?

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Sexual anxiety is social anxiety. Fear of judgment and rejection can impact intimacy, but CBT can help people replace self-doubt with confidence and connection. Sexual anxiety is social anxiety. Fear of judgment and rejection can impact intimacy, but CBT can help people replace self-doubt with confidence and connection.

Dating with social anxiety? Fear of judgment and awkward moments can be overwhelming, but with the right strategies, you can build confidence and enjoy real connections. Dating with social anxiety? Fear of judgment and awkward moments can be overwhelming, but with the right strategies, you can build confidence and enjoy real connections.

"Severance" highlights the myth of work-life balance. Escapism fails; stress persists across realms. True well-being requires psychological safety and changing toxic environments.

"Severance" highlights the myth of work-life balance. Escapism fails; stress persists across realms. True well-being requires psychological safety and changing toxic environments. Psychological safety fosters open communication, respect, and innovation, and creates thriving teams and workplaces where everyone feels valued.

Have you ever heard of cuffing season? If you are single and dating, you should know about it. Is the key to finding a relationship to simply wait to stumble across one? After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.