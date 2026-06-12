The Dutch Orange Bus arrives in Texas ahead of game at Dallas Stadium

The famous Dutch Orange Bus, a double-decker bus painted a vibrant orange that has become an emblem of Dutch fans, is in Texas and on its way to Dallas Stadium in Arlington. The famous Dutch double-decker orange bus departed the port of Galveston on Thursday and is making its way north for the World Cup.

The Netherlands plays Japan at ' Dallas ' stadium, before taking on Sweden and Tunisia in Group F play. The famous Dutch Orange Bus, a double-decker bus painted a vibrant orange that has become an emblem of Dutch fans, is in Texas and on its way to Dallas Stadium in Arlington .

The famous Dutch double-decker orange bus departed the port of Galveston on Thursday and is making its way north for the World Cup. On Sunday, June 14, there will be an"Orange Fanwalk" near the stadium. They're asking fans to gather around 10 a.m. CST at the corner of Road to Six Flags Street and Ballpark Way near Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

The event will last about an hour, then the bus will make its way to the stadium. The game against Japan is at 3 p.m. CST.

“Dallas and Arlington are proud to serve as the stage for the very first Orange Fanwalk of this World Cup. The passion and energy of the Dutch fans are legendary around the world, and we cannot wait to welcome that experience to our region. This is going to be a day to remember. ” Monica Paul, President, North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

“The first Fanwalk of a major tournament is always a special moment. It is the moment when the Orange experience truly comes to life, and you can feel the energy and connection between our fans and the team. We are greatly looking forward to this opening match and hope as many fans as possible will join us to start this World Cup together in an unforgettable way. ” Marianne van Leeuwen, Director of Professional Football, KNVB.

The Dallas Morning News. In addition to Dallas, the Dutch national team will play Sweden on June 20 in Houston and Tunisia on June 25 in Kansas City. The roster includes some of the biggest stars in global soccer, like Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Virgil Van Dijk, Barcelona's





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