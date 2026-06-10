The Duskbloods: FromSoftware's Upcoming Game Faces Backlash Over Switch 2 Exclusivity and Lack of Information

FromSoftware's upcoming multiplayer-focused game, The Duskbloods, has been met with controversy due to its Switch 2 exclusivity and the lack of substantial information revealed during the Nintendo Direct event. Fans are expressing their frustration over the lack of gameplay footage and a concrete release date, while some are questioning the need to purchase a new console for the game. The delayed release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 has also raised concerns about potential performance issues on the hardware.

The Duskbloods , the upcoming multiplayer-focused project from Elden Ring developers FromSoftware, has sparked significant controversy among fans. While Elden Ring: Nightreign was already divisive due to its cooperative PvE gameplay, The Duskbloods has taken the criticism to another level by being a Switch 2 exclusive PvPvE experience, potentially alienating a substantial portion of its audience.

Fans were eagerly anticipating more information about The Duskbloods during the surprise Nintendo Direct on June 9, but were left disappointed with only a brief teaser and an announcement for a closed network test, with no specific date or substantial details other than a summer 2026 sign-up window. The lack of gameplay footage and a concrete release date has frustrated fans, with many expressing their displeasure on platforms like Reddit.

Some fans are questioning the need to purchase a new console just for one game, and the delayed release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 has raised concerns about potential performance issues on the hardware. The Duskbloods marks an exciting new era for FromSoftware fans, but the recent update has left many longtime Soulsborne fans feeling anxious about the game's future





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