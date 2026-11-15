The Duskbloods: FromSoftware's Next Elden Ring Successor Announced for 2027

FromSoftware announces The Duskbloods, the official next-generation open-world action game serving as Elden Ring's successor, set for a 2027 Nintendo Switch 2 launch.

The gaming industry has been anticipating a new title from FromSoftware since the release of the massively successful open-world action game Elden Ring. While the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion provided significant content, fans are now looking ahead to the developer's next major project, The Duskbloods. This highly anticipated title is officially scheduled to launch in 2027, positioning itself as the definitive successor to the genre-defining Elden Ring experience.

FromSoftware Announces The Duskbloods 2027 Launch

The Duskbloods is confirmed to be the next major release from the Japanese developer FromSoftware, with Hidetaka Miyazaki serving as the creative director. The studio originally targeted a 2026 release window for the project. However, the company made the strategic decision to push the launch date to 2027 to ensure the highest possible quality standards. This delay allows the development team to incorporate extensive feedback gathered during recent network tests with players. The additional time also helps The Duskbloods avoid direct competition with other massive industry releases expected in the near future.

Also read The Convergence Mod Transforms Elden Ring With New Classes and Bosses

Development Delays and Network Test Feedback

The initial plan for The Duskbloods was to release within the upcoming year, but FromSoftware determined that more development time was necessary. The decision stemmed directly from data and comments received during comprehensive network tests. These tests revealed valuable insights into player behavior and server performance that required significant optimization. By moving the launch to 2027, FromSoftware aims to deliver a polished product that meets the high expectations set by their previous works. This cautious approach mirrors the precision often seen in the development of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

The Duskbloods Design and Elden Ring Successor Status

The Duskbloods is widely regarded by the gaming community as the spiritual successor to Elden Ring. The game retains the signature open-world exploration that made the original title a critical and commercial triumph. Players can expect a visual style and gameplay mechanics that blend the solo-focused depth of Elden Ring with the cooperative elements introduced in the spin-off title Nightreign. This design philosophy ensures that the core audience receives familiar mechanics while offering fresh content. The focus on multiplayer features suggests a deeper social integration than previous entries in the developer's catalog.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusivity and Platform Details

A critical distinction for The Duskbloods is its platform exclusivity. The game is confirmed as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki initially approached Nintendo with a rough concept for the project. During early development, Nintendo requested specific hardware adjustments to optimize performance for the upcoming Switch 2 console. This collaboration solidified the game's status as a flagship title for the new hardware. The Switch 2 port of Elden Ring has performed well, creating significant demand for new exclusive content on the platform.

Multiplayer Capacity and Future Release Plans

The Duskbloods supports robust multiplayer interactions, accommodating between one and eight players simultaneously. This multiplayer capacity exceeds previous offerings and aligns with the cooperative design goals mentioned by the development team. While the Switch 2 exclusivity is currently locked in, there is speculation about future porting decisions. FromSoftware retains the intellectual property rights to the game, which could allow for eventual releases on other platforms. However, current contractual agreements with Nintendo likely prevent any immediate cross-platform distribution. Fans must wait until 2027 to experience this new entry in the developer's celebrated action genre portfolio.