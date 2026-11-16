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Personal Essay

The Durag, Stigma, and Self-Acceptance

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The Durag, Stigma, and Self-Acceptance
Durag · Stigma · Black Identity
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A personal essay exploring the cultural stigma surrounding durags, particularly for Black men and gay men in media and beauty spaces, and the author's journey toward embracing self-expression and hair care at age 30.

For most of my life, I admired the durag from a distance. I saw it in barbershop chairs, music videos, and on boys walking to school or falling asleep on the subway.

The durag was always around me, but I never wore one. Not because I didn’t want one. Somewhere along the way, I learned I wasn’t supposed to wear one. Growing up, I never saw my father or brother wear a durag.

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My mother would cover her curls with a headscarf, but I was never taught how to protect my own hair at home. No one explicitly told me that durags were forbidden. I did not know how to put one on, what to do with the ties, or how it might fit into my grooming routine. What I did learn was that wearing any headscarf outside the house could affect how people perceived me.

I was taught not to let someone I knew see me wearing one publicly. I certainly was not supposed to wear one somewhere I was expected to look “presentable. ” The durag, for all its history, beauty, and practical purpose, carried stigma. Schools banned it, and dress codes treated it as gang-affiliated.

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Adults warned Black boys to remove their durags before entering stores because they might be followed or profiled. A durag could protect our hair, but it could also make other people decide who we were before we said a word. I absorbed those messages. Throughout my twenties, I chased a version of success that didn’t seem to leave room for a satin tie hanging down my back.

I kept my curls neat, my lineup clean, and my self-expression controlled because I wanted to look polished, likable, and hireable. As a Black gay man moving through media and beauty spaces, I was already conscious of how I entered a room. I knew my clothes, voice, body, and mannerisms could all be examined before anyone considered my work. I did not want to give people another reason to question whether I belonged.

Something shifted when I turned 30. The change might have come from getting older, going to therapy, or simply becoming exhausted from trying to make other people comfortable. I no longer wanted to shrink myself. I wanted to feel connected to my Blackness, my softness, and my roots, both literally and figuratively..

I brought them home and let them sit in my beauty closet for several days because I was still hesitant to wear either one. Then I watched Teyana Taylor attend the 2025 Met Gala wearing a durag proudly. Seeing her turn something I had been taught to hide and reconsider my hesitation. The following night, I finally put on one of the durags.

I expected to feel like I was wearing a costume, but instead, I felt held. My hair was protected, but something else was happening, too. Wearing the durag felt like giving something back to my younger self. A few weeks later, I took a two-day trip to Oregon and decided to wear a durag to dinner.

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Before leaving my room, I took my time getting ready. I washed and moisturized my curls, completed my skincare routine, and applied, a warm vanilla fragrance that made me feel polished. I then tied on my black satin durag, looked in the mirror, and felt good. I was the only Black man at the dinner, which made me especially aware of how I was presenting myself.

That old voice returned, making me question whether the durag was appropriate or whether someone might see it as unprofessional. As the night went on, however, I realized I was the only person questioning whether I belonged there. No one asked me to remove the durag, and it did not prevent me from participating in the conversation. It was not a distraction.

It was simply part of how I had chosen to present myself.to my scalp, and tie on my durag before bed. Instead of treating my hair as something that needs to look neat, I am learning what keeps my curls moisturized, protected, and healthy. Sometimes, I also wear my durag outside during my morning coffee run. Each time I put it on, I am reminded that caring for my hair is another way of caring for myself.

I no longer view my culture as something I need to tidy up, translate, or tone down before entering certain spaces. A durag may be a practical grooming tool, but it also carries history, intimacy, and pride. For Black men and femmes, tying one on can be an act of care and self-preservation. Wearing it can communicate that we love ourselves enough to protect our crowns.

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Durag Stigma Black Identity Hair Care Self-Acceptance

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