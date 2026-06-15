The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game Releases New Loot Packs and a Gargantuan D20

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game is making progress towards its release, with two new surprises now available. There are 20 different Dice Loot Packs to collect, each themed after one of the many characters. However, the most unexpected addition is the oversized Samantha D20, an incredibly large D20 measuring 55MM and made out of durable resin with metallic ink numbering. This gargantuan D20 can either be rolled on the table or displayed, and even has a collector's box to keep it in. With the game expected to have a strong presence at Gen Con, fans have every reason to be excited as they wait for its release. While the game itself has not yet been fully released, the creators have hinted that backers will have early access, so stay tuned for more information as it comes available

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game has surpassed its campaign funding goal, and new loot packs and a gargantuan D20 are about to be released.

There will be 20 dice sets to collect, including ones based on various characters. Additionally, a limited Legendary Dice set will also be available. A gargantuan 55MM D20, the Samantha Oversized D20, can be pre-ordered for display purposes, while the game itself will have a significant presence at Gen Con, a fan hub where players can take photos and relax in the midst of detailed visuals based on the game's world.

The game itself is not expected to be fully released before Gen Con, but it will have a strong presence at the event, with backers' excitement building as they wait for its releas





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Roleplaying Games Dice Loot Packs Gargantuan D20 Samantha Pre-Order Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game Gen Con

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