The Dumbest Characters in The Godfather Trilogy

This article explores the characters in the Godfather trilogy who make questionable decisions and ultimately appear less intelligent than their counterparts. It examines their actions, motivations, and the consequences that arise from their choices.

One thing all three works in The Godfather trilogy have in common is that they each have characters who aren't as smart as the others. Without a cast that ranges in intellect, the movies wouldn't be able to have much conflict. If everyone is just as sharp as everybody else, then no one gets the upper hand on anybody else and the plot never goes anywhere. Of course, even the most intelligent characters in The Godfather films make mistakes—even important ones. That's just how the world works.

Without representing the subtle differences in emotional and logical intelligence that people demonstrate in everyday life, a film's depiction of the world will have a difficult time suspending the viewers' disbelief. The reputations of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II suggest they ring very true to a ton of people, and some people like The Godfather: Part III as well. Whatever you think of them, these films all try to display struggles for power among highly influential people. This involves players of varying levels of shrewdness at different levels of the mafia hierarchy and society in general. The following list features those who may very well be the dumbest of all the characters, major and minor. It doesn't take much to make yourself look stupid, and it doesn't take much for a lapse of judgment to bring awful consequences in a series like this. The least intelligent people in The Godfather movies are ranked by how they carry themselves, the obviousness of their mistakes, and the severity of their mistakes. Signor Roberto, played by Leopoldo Trieste, is a landlord in New York City, and he's a brief and amusing example of how Vito Corleone was able to persuade people even as a young man. Roberto evicts a woman who knows Vito's wife, but Vito gets him to take six months' rent in advance. However, Vito also angers the man by telling him that this tenant would be able to keep her dog, too. Signor Roberto doesn't like being told what to do, and he gives Vito a piece of his mind. Then he asks around about who Vito is and subsequently pays him a visit. The poor man is so scared that he makes a fool of himself. He can't open the door when he's trying to enter the building, and he can't manage to exit without assistance either. He over-apologizes, returns the six months' rent, and lowers the price of the apartment for that tenant. Roberto is played for laughs, and he succeeds.Vincent Mancini, played by Andy García, may learn how to be a decent mob boss as The Godfather Part III progresses, but he starts off like a parody of his father Sonny. He yells, immaturely accuses Joey Zasa of talking smack about Michael, and he bites Zasa on the ear so hard it draws blood. It's no surprise that Michael didn't believe his accusation, given how wildly Vincent argued his case. And after all that, he then asks his Uncle Michael for a job. He even has his Aunt Connie by his side to support him, as if he's a child who needs a respected adult to vouch for him. Eventually, he'll learn how to act more professionally, but it's hard to take him very seriously for a while. Michael informs him that he offered Vincent a job in the legitimate world and Vincent turned that down to be in the crime business, which isn't very smart either. Overall, the guy wants to be dangerous so badly that he at first comes across as a cheap knockoff of his father's character. Jack Woltz, played by John Marley, is a big-time movie producer in Hollywood. He uses his power to make sure that Johnny Fontane won't be in his next picture. When Tom Hagen pays the old man a visit, Woltz eventually loses his temper and kicks Hagen out. Before he does, though, he tells Tom that 'I ain't no band leader!' The suggestion is that Woltz anticipates that the mafia might threaten his life if he doesn't put Johnny in the movie, and he's not afraid. Not for long, though. This is followed by The Godfather's legendary horse head scene, which is admittedly a pretty strong message from the Corleones. But the fact that Woltz gives in so quickly raises the question, What was this guy's plan? Did he have any of his own gangsters or bodyguards he planned to use? Apparently not, making his rant feel like a huge bluff that he should have known would be called. If Woltz had thought this through, he'd still have his precious horse





The Godfather The Godfather Part II The Godfather Part III Mafia Movies Movie Analysis Character Study Dumb Characters Film Criticism

