The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's Portuguese Visit: Celebrating the 640th Anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have embarked on a three-day trip to Portugal to celebrate the 640th anniversary of the historic Treaty of Windsor. The royal couple undertook several engagements across the capital, including a powerful speech by Sophie to students taking part in Model NATO and a lavish garden party at the UK Ambassador's Residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh travelled in style through the city of Lisbon yesterday as they boarded a yellow tram for the first day of their Portuguese visit.

Prince Edward and Sophie undertook several engagements across the capital for the start of their three-day trip to mark the 640th anniversary of the historic Treaty of Windsor, which cemented the Anglo-Portuguese partnership. To begin their second day of engagements, Sophie delivered a powerful speech to students taking part in Model NATO in Lisbon, dressed in a stylish white suit jacket and green and white dress.

The British Embassy Lisbon initiative seeks to replicate a high-level meeting of NATO's North Atlantic Treaty for students from Birmingham University alongside six Portuguese universities. On Monday, the royal couple formally opened an exhibition dedicated to the Treaty of Windsor at the Portuguese National Archive, which will see copies of the original document displayed together for the very first time in their 630-year history.

For the marked occasion, Sophie, 61, stepped out in a striking silk summer dress from Suzannah London, known as the 'Veronique', featuring a soft green clover print. From there, Edward, 62, and Sophie travelled around Lisbon in style - boarding a historic yellow tram to travel through the city centre following a walk through Estrela Garden with the Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas.

Showcasing his impressive Portuguese skills, Edward left onlookers amazed when he disembarked the tram and remarked 'obrigado', which translates to 'thank you'. For their final engagement of the day, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh hosted a lavish garden party at the UK Ambassador's Residence where they met with charity leaders and representatives with connections to both the UK and Portugal.

Yet the real star of the show was Sophie's impeccable backless red dress - the 'Strawberry Date Dress' by Materlier Design, which she paired with striking earrings from Guila Barela and Penelope Chilvers platform sandals in burgundy. An influx of royal fans have praised the Duchess of Edinburgh's impeccable backless red dress - the 'Strawberry Date Dress' by Materlier Design - which she wore for a garden party in Lisbon yesterday One royal fan wrote: 'I don't call her Sunshine Sophie without a reason,', while others described the Duchess as 'exquisite' and 'regal'.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh travelled in style through the city of Lisbon yesterday as they boarded a yellow tram for the first day of their Portuguese visit Prince Edward and Sophie undertook several engagements across the capital for their three-day trip to mark the 640th anniversary of the historic Treaty of Windsor, which cemented the Anglo-Portuguese partnership For the marked occasion, Sophie, 61, stepped out in a striking silk summer dress from Suzannah London , known as the 'Veronique', featuring a soft green clover print 'Can we take a moment to say how stunning The Duchess of Edinburgh looks tonight? ,' praised one royal fan, while anther added: 'Seriously giving me Downtown Abbey vibes.

Her hair is spot on perfection. Great look'.

'I don't call her Sunshine Sophie without a reason,' added one onlooker, while others described the Duchess as 'exquisite' and 'regal'. Edward and Sophie's visit to Portugal marks the first royal visit to the country since 2011 and will see the royal couple carry out engagements in both Lisbon and Porto.

Throughout the visit, the pair will focus upon celebrating and strengthening ties between the two nations, while also celebrating shared history and values spanning sport inclusion and Women, Peace and Security. It comes just weeks after it was revealed that the couple's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, had accepted a 'paid job' at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, with officials praising the 'hard-working' royal as a 'real asset' to the team.

Lady Louise, 22, who is studying English at the University of St Andrew's, seemed unfazed by the cold rain in Berkshire as she arrived for the prestigious equestrian event. King Charles's niece, who is one of the chief organisers of the event, wore a Joules Tweed Field Coat in a heather check pattern and showed her support with a 'RWHS' cap over her flowing blonde tresse





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