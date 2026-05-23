The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series in Partnership with Paramount

The Duffer Brothers' diverse creative partnership with Netflix, including their tandem role as executive producers on Stranger Things, has now expanded to include Paramount Pictures. Their upcoming existential sci-fi series, to be released on the streamer, showcases their ability to move swiftly in the production pipeline and generate strong viewership rankings.

The Duffer Brothers ' diverse creative partnership has been the cornerstone of Netflix 's strategy, with their innovative approach generating hits like Stranger Things, and now, their upcoming sci-fi series generating a solid start on the streamer's viewership rankings.

Their new existential sci-fi series brings viewers another unique offering from the Upside Down Pictures banner, with the Duffer Brothers now looking to build on their partnership with Paramount. The Duffer Brothers' film career landscape includes theatrical movies, with their three series in three months showcasing their ability to move swiftly in the production pipeline





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The Duffer Brothers Netflix Upgrade Pictures Paramount Upside Down Pictures Ghostbusters 2022 Stranger Things Multi-Show Production Pipeline

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