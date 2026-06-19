The drug war at stake in Colombia’s elections

CNN's Stefano Pozzebon reports on the economic and political effects around the decline of cocaine consumption in North America due to the preference of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.

CNN's Stefano Pozzebon reports on the economic and political effects around the decline of cocaine consumption in North America due to the preference of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.

A deadly strain of bird flu is sweeping through remote islands between Australia and Antarctica, killing thousands of seal pups and hundreds of penguins and seabirds, researchers say. Many Americans may not know the name Andy Burnham, but he could be the UK's next prime minister.

The Greater Manchester mayor won an important election early Friday, defeating a populist right candidate and paving the way for him to potentially launch a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports. Videos of suspected upskirters being chased through Japan's streets are a daily sight on social media. But police data shows a troubling shift—a growing number of those accused are children themselves.

CNN’s Hanako Montgomery and her team spent months investigating why more minors are committing this crime and spoke to a minor who filmed about 30 girls before being caught. A government employee donned a bear costume to help police, hunters and local officials in Japan's Tochigi prefecture rehearse their response to a bear sighting as encounters increase across the country.

A pet duck named Merlin has waddled his way into the hearts ​of soccer fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country at this year's World ‌Cup. CNN's Valeria Leon speaks with his owners. Ukraine's unprecedented drone assault on oil facilities close to the Kremlin marks a likely turning point in Russia's war on Ukraine.

CNN's Nick Paton Walsh explains how Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks good options to escalate back, but needs a response to an obvious display of vulnerability. During a press briefing at the White House, Vice President JD Vance criticized Israeli operations in Lebanon, saying they’ve sometimes gotten in the way of negotiations. He also criticized members of the Israeli government for attacking President Trump over the US-Iran agreement.





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