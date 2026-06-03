The Dream of Minnesota Getting Landon DuPont Appears to be Over

DuPont, the favorite to be the first pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, could be heading to a Big Ten rival.

Some of the biggest dominoes in college hockey are falling with top stars from Canada making plans to play in the NCAA next season. Among the stars are Prince Albert defenseman Daxon Rudolph, who is signing with the University of Denver, and Everett Silvertips defenseman Landon DuPont, whose high-profile choice could come any day now.

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Golden Gophers don't appear to be the mix for the DuPont, who will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

"Hearing Landon DuPont is narrowing down his decision for next year," said Elite Prospects reporter Cam Robinson. "Sounds like Minnesota is out. Expectation is Denver will get Daxon Rudolph. Leaving Michigan and MSU to battle it out.

He'll visit the Michigan campuses next week.

"Scott Wheeler, who covers the NHL draft and hockey prospects for The Athletic, reported Monday that Minnesota was an outside contender in the competition to land DuPont. "There has been some chatter about Minnesota, which is where Everett captain Tarin Smith is headed. I was initially hesitant about them because I didn’t think they’d have the financial package or the roster to stay in the mix, but it sounds like Minnesota has money to spend.

New Minnesota head coach Brett Larson and Landon’s dad, Micki, are former teammates from their playing days.

"This is the second year that players from the Western Hockey League in Canada are eligible to play in the NCAA. It opened the door to a pool of incredible talent, and the Gophers, under then-head coach Bob Motzko, completely struck out. They didn't sign anyone from the WHL.committed to new head coach Brett Larson and the Gophers .

Smith is DuPont's teammate at Everett, and he lit up the league this season with 16 goals and 55 assists in 65 games. DuPont had 18 goals and 55 assists in 63 games. This year, the biggest names from the WHL are Rudolph, DuPont, Carson Carels, and Ryan Lin. Lin is joining Rudolph at Denver, and Carels is going to play for North Dakota.

With DuPont unlikely to play at Minnesota, at least the Gophers will get to face him multiple times if he ends up at Michigan or Michigan State. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJoe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities.

While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.





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