The upcoming release of In the Hand of Dante, a crime thriller set in Italy, is set to captivate audiences with its impressive cast and unique blend of historical and modern elements.

The draw of gangsters continues in modern entertainment with the upcoming release of In the Hand of Dante, a crime thriller set in Italy . The film, directed by Julian Schnabel , features an all-star cast including Oscar Isaac , Jason Momoa , and Gerard Butler .

The movie is an adaptation of the late Nick Tosches' 2002 novel of the same name and follows Isaac's dual roles as Tosches in the 21st century and Dante Alighieri in the 14th century. In the Hand of Dante is set to premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2026, and also stars Gal Gadot, John Malkovich, Al Pacino, and Martin Scorsese, who serves as executive producer.

The film marks Schnabel's latest project since his 2018 Oscar-nominated portrait of Vincent van Gogh, At Eternity's Gate. The draw of gangsters has not faded, with the success of recent productions such as Paramount+'s MobLand and Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King. The Godfather film trilogy directed by Francis Ford Coppola remains a timeless classic, and the allure of gangsters continues to captivate audiences.

In the Hand of Dante is the latest addition to the genre, promising to deliver an engaging and thrilling experience for viewers. The film's impressive cast and Schnabel's direction make it a highly anticipated release in the world of crime thrillers. The movie's premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2026, will undoubtedly draw in fans of the genre and provide an exciting experience for those who enjoy the world of gangsters and crime thrillers.

The draw of gangsters continues to be a powerful force in modern entertainment, and In the Hand of Dante is set to be a significant addition to the genre. The film's unique blend of historical and modern elements, combined with its impressive cast, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and gangster movies.

The movie's release on Netflix will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience the world of gangsters in a new and exciting way, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. The draw of gangsters continues to captivate audiences, and In the Hand of Dante is set to be a significant addition to the genre.

The film's unique blend of historical and modern elements, combined with its impressive cast, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and gangster movies. The movie's release on Netflix will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience the world of gangsters in a new and exciting way, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre.

The draw of gangsters continues to be a powerful force in modern entertainment, and In the Hand of Dante is set to be a significant addition to the genre. The film's unique blend of historical and modern elements, combined with its impressive cast, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and gangster movies.

The movie's release on Netflix will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience the world of gangsters in a new and exciting way, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. The draw of gangsters continues to captivate audiences, and In the Hand of Dante is set to be a significant addition to the genre.

The film's unique blend of historical and modern elements, combined with its impressive cast, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and gangster movies. The movie's release on Netflix will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience the world of gangsters in a new and exciting way, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre.

The draw of gangsters continues to be a powerful force in modern entertainment, and In the Hand of Dante is set to be a significant addition to the genre. The film's unique blend of historical and modern elements, combined with its impressive cast, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and gangster movies.

The movie's release on Netflix will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience the world of gangsters in a new and exciting way, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre





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In The Hand Of Dante Crime Thriller Gangsters Italy Oscar Isaac Jason Momoa Gerard Butler Julian Schnabel Netflix June 24 2026

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