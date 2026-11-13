Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid affair scandal and Chinese spy concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday after admitting affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and at least two subordinates, prompting a board investigation, congressional scrutiny, and investor concerns.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia, the multitrillion-dollar company he co-founded in 1993, following revelations that he had an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy and at least two Nvidia subordinates.

Interim CEO Appointed After CEO Resignation

The company announced that chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO. The stunning downfall comes after Nvidia's board spent the previous week insisting there was nothing to see as headlines multiplied about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. Huang admitted to his dalliance with Alice Huang as images of her raising a glass with him and rubbing the small of his back went viral.

Also read Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang over affair as shares fall and British pensions hit

Then came reports that it was not just Alice, but also at least two underlings he had been involved with. In a statement, Huang said: I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully.

I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. The scandal has raised significant national security concerns.

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Intelligence Officials Linked Huang to Chinese Spy

According to reports, after concluding that Alice Huang, chief executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, was a Chinese intelligence asset, U.S. intelligence officials discovered that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang. The State Department reportedly oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo that warned top Trump administration officials that Huang was in a close relationship with a Chinese spy. The memo was sent to officials prior to a trip the president took to China in May.

Donald Trump had been briefed about the intelligence findings a year ago and chose not to do anything with the information. Questions have also arisen about Nvidia's business dealings in Southeast Asia and whether Megaspeed was smuggling Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips into China. A monthslong investigation into Megaspeed was suddenly paused after Commerce Department investigators working on the case received an email from Nvidia's general counsel seeking information about the inquiry.

Reportedly alarming the agents was the fact that Nvidia's general counsel said that a Trump-nominated Commerce official who reports directly to Secretary Howard Lutnick had given Nvidia permission to reach out about the investigation. In an interview with Bloomberg, Huang insisted his interactions with Ms. Huang were strictly professional. Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual, Huang said.

GOP representatives Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, who lead the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the Select Committee on Intelligence, respectively, sent a letter telling him they want a closed-door briefing on his interactions with Ms. Huang. Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology and information, they wrote.

The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk. The controversy has also ensnared the Trump administration.

Trump spent prior days telling reporters how wonderful Huang is, and on the day Huang admitted to the affair, Trump said he would certainly take the CEO on an upcoming trip to China and that Huang dealt with somebody, but you know, so does everybody else. Trump added: I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it.

He's done an amazing job for our country. You know, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. We have the highest stock market. Huang was later picked up by Air Force One to join Trump on the trip, after Trump saw coverage about Huang not being included on the delegation and wrote on social media that he was honored to have the Great Jensen Huang and other business executives journeying to the Great Country of China.

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Trump Administration Faces Scrutiny Over Ties

On November 9, Trump told reporters Huang is suffering and said he heard about the affair not too long ago. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X: The more I learn about the insane relationship between the Trump Administration, Chinese spies, and AI billionaires, the more I'm convinced there is nothing this administration does that isn't corrupt. Congress will investigate and get answers. Nvidia's board has faced criticism for its governance failures.

On paper, the board seemed weak, with directors hailing from places like Taco Bell and the NFL as opposed to heavy hitters in tech. Among the many things the board failed to enforce was a basic CEO succession plan. Huang demanded and got approval for an oddball management structure that gave him a staggering 60 executives directly reporting to him. This has been described as horizontal, but it had the effect of making him everyone's de facto boss.

He was also apparently a micromanager who said last year that he reads thousands of employee emails a day. According to The Information, Huang told colleagues in the past several years that he would run Nvidia until he is 120 years old. The financial and legal fallout is likely to be severe. Shares are cratering not just because Huang is out, but also because investors are worried what shoe might drop next.

If a CEO is so reckless as to make what appears to be a materially false statement about his dalliance with an alleged Chinese spy, and if a board is so obtuse to ignore what's going on under its nose, what else could be lurking on Nvidia's books? Questions have arisen about the way Nvidia reports on its business in Southeast Asia to investors.

Governance Flaws and Legal Fallout for Nvidia

Huang's undoing was self-inflicted, beginning with his affair with a woman who was not only an Nvidia vendor, a glaring conflict of interest, but also suspected to be thick with the Chinese government. He layered that with an official statement that denied the affair, a likely regulatory violation, securities lawyers say. The Trump administration will face a crisis as well, possibly more daunting than anything that might come from its crypto deals.

Both parties in Congress will investigate, and so will regulators and class action lawyers. The latter would appear to have a layup of a case that governance flaws at Nvidia were destined to screw shareholders. Nvidia's board finally woke up on Thursday morning, and the brutal Huangover is likely to last for a while.

The stunning downfall will undoubtedly have reverberations far beyond Nvidia's Silicon Valley campus, given Huang's position as one of the most powerful figures in the AI industry and his close proximity to Donald Trump. Few tech executives have had as much sway as Huang over Trump's approach to AI and China.

He reportedly persuaded the president to roll back a ban on chip sales to China, and Nvidia has donated at least $20 million to a fund for Trump's White House ballroom project.