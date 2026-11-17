Why humans are programmed to conceal one another’s crimes

o one called the cops until Laura Whitehurst gave birth to the child of a student she’d abused since he was 16. Though suspicions had long swirled around Whitehurst, an English teacher in California’s Redlands Unified School District, they had been left to settle for years.

When Redlands High School student Joshua Polo told his vice principal in 2007 that Whitehurst was having sex with students, “they just kind of said, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever,’” Polo saidWhen police finally came for Whitehurst, in 2013, Redlands Unified’s long record of hushing up sexual abuse allegations spilled into view. Between 1999 and 2022,The common denominator was the silence that closed over case after case. School staff members sometimes suspected what was happening and kept quiet.

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Complaints that reached administrators often went nowhere. During the police investigation that followed Whitehurst’s arrest, the district’s human resources director, Sabine Robertson-Phillips,, according to police detectives. Survivors have spoken about the lasting damage Redlands teachers inflicted.

“I feel sick to my stomach thinking about the manipulation I was subjected to,” one of Whitehurst’s victims told a judge.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. The habits of denial outlived the scandal that exposed them.

A state civil rights investigation later found the district still mishandling abuse complaints, and in 2024 Redlands agreed to at least five years ofby the California Department of Justice.

“I don’t think Redlands has addressed its fundamental problem of sexual abuse by employees,” says Morgan Stewart, an attorney in Irvine, Calif. , who represents several former Redlands students suing the district.

“I think it’s still ongoing and they haven’t figured it out. ” Cover-ups like this one can look, from the outside, like simple cowardice. People on the inside who said nothing must deserve the blame they’ve gotten; surely, we assume, any one of us would have called the cops. But across public life, conspiracies of silence take hold instead.

For the better part of a year, the U.S. Department of Justice has been releasing investigative files on the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. , trained to question what they’re told, are now facing questions about what they knew and what they failed to ask. Research suggests that much more is at play in such situations than cowardice alone. Inside a group, silence acquires a moral disguise.

Protecting a colleague begins to feel like protecting everyone;. This inversion helps to explain why firing the obvious villains so rarely ends a cover-up, and why institutions are likelier to break the pattern when they make speaking up the loyal thing to do. Nestled among citrus groves and flanked by rugged foothills, the city of Redlands projects a pristine image.

Some call it the Beverly Hills of the Inland Empire because of its wealth and status-consciousness, and its school district was long the pride of the region. For many years Redlands Unified students have posted high test scores, won state competitions and earned admission to schools such as the University of California, Berkeley, and U.C. L.A. Over time, Redlands Unified’s efforts to preserve that reputation became part of the problem.

Administrators hushed up students’ sexual abuse claims,, in part because they feared that responding would damage the district and the people in it. Some teachers who suspected other staff of misconduct kept quiet because they didn’t want to torpedo their colleagues’ careers.

As a result, the district “got a reputation for, ‘We protect our teachers, and we don’t report, and we don’t disclose things,’” Stewart says. When the evidence became impossible to ignore, administrators quietlyor let their contracts expire. Afterward those in charge left the broader Redlands community in the dark about what had happened.

Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images This impulse to protect the in-group is familiar to Timothy Kundro, an organizational behavior professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kundro enrolled at Pennsylvania State University in 2012, just months after the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke. Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State, was convicted of sexually abusing multiple boys and sentenced to decades in prison. , banners across campus proclaimed, “Proud to Support Penn State Football.

” “It was fascinating,” Kundro says.

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“I basically watched for four years how everybody reckoned with that—and really struggled to do so. ” Years later Kundro was still puzzling over how so many people could act so irrationally. With his colleague Samir Nurmohamed of the University of Pennsylvania, he set out to investigate how people judge those who conceal misconduct.

In a series of studies, one of which surveyed 400 full-time employees across a range of occupations, the researchers asked people how severely they would punish those responsible for cover-ups. In some scenarios, participants learned that one of their team members had hidden their own misconduct. In others, they saw someone cover up for a teammate who had done wrong. The results turned on an important distinction.

When people hid their own bad deeds, teammates judged them no more gently than strangers did. But when they covered for someone else, teammates went easier on them. Perceived loyalty accounted for much of the difference.

“If you’re covering up for somebody else, that’s when we get a lot of these tendencies to give people a pass,” Kundro says. “We have this gut reaction of loyalty—we tend to make a lot of these attributions that people are doing things because they’re looking out for us and they’re looking to do the best thing by the group.

”LaFonzo Carter/Digital First Media/The Sun via Getty Images In one experiment, University of Pennsylvania students said they would punish a fellow Penn student who covered for a cheater less harshly than they would a Johns Hopkins University student who did the same.

“The exact same cover-up was viewed in a fundamentally different light depending on the group you were a part of,” Kundro says. The findings gave him a vocabulary for what had unsettled him at Penn State—and for what reporters would later find at Redlands. Once concealment counts as loyalty, the person who sounds the alarm may come to look like the one doing the damage. , and decades of psychology research show how readily people drift.

They revise their views after learning what others think about virtually anything, from how attractive a face is to how to react to smoke seeping under a door. A 2011 study got at the neural processes that guide this change of opinion. Psychologist Jamil Zaki of Harvard University and his colleagues scanned the brains of people rating faces after seeing how their peers had rated the same ones.

On functional magnetic resonance imaging, two areas lit up: the nucleus accumbens and the orbitofrontal cortex, both of which help to assess subjective value. Social influence, the patterns suggested, had changedin China, volunteers who stood against a disagreeing group showed a stronger negative response in the medial prefrontal cortex, which tracks social norms. The stronger the response, the more likely they were to later fall in line.

Because such processes operate in the mental background, opinions you may think are uniquely your own can bear the imprint of collective judgment. The mark deepens as group members talk among themselves. This kind of shared narrative may help explain how Epstein kept his place in elite intellectual circles long after his conviction.

“I remember that you told me something of the circumstances of Jeffrey’s arrest,” evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins wrote to literary agent John Brockman in 2011, “and that his case is not as black as painted. ” Not only do such exchanges build consensus among group members, they also can leave dissenters out in the cold.

In what German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann called the “spiral of silence,” group members who perceive that they are in the minority—who want to, say, report an abuser but think others will disagree—tend to stay quiet from then on. As each holdout falls silent, the ranks of would-be resisters thin further.

In aof 66 studies on political speech, researchers at the University of Vienna found that the spiral can take hold even among people who know one another well, such as family, friends and neighbors. Threats leveled against would-be defectors also help to cement cover-ups in place. At Redlands Unified, when students approached Clement Middle School principal Marilyn Kemple to tell her about abuse by teacher Sean Ramiro Lopez, she shut them down, Stewart says.

Kemple called at least one student a liar and threatened her with expulsion.

“She didn’t believe kids” and acted as “the quote, unquote protector of all of her employees,” Stewart says. That background hum of threat, both overt and implied, is constant in Italian communities where the Mafia operates. People living under Mafia threat often pick up on “an implicit sense of danger that’s in the air,” says psychologist Sandra Diller of Austria’s Seeburg Castle University, who has studied Mafia groups for years.

Though Mafia intimidation can be as blatant as Kemple’s, Diller says there are many under-the-radar threats that also discourage people from speaking up.

“You get more subtle cues, like a weird comment or look or a small act of damaging property. ” Once concealment counts as loyalty, the person who sounds the alarm may come to look like the one doing the damage.to imagine facing a Mafia threat, then measured their responses. After people mentally conjured such a threat, the researchers found, they scored higher than before on a scale of behavioral inhibition, reporting feelings of restlessness and worry.

They also scored lower on a scale of behavioral activation, saying they felt less powerful, capable and determined. Though people showed various responses to the threat, from freezing up to denouncing the Mafia, the overall pattern pointed toward withdrawal rather than confrontation. To function in the shadow of such threats, residents of Mafia communities adhere to what they callThough forged under threat, this code carries its own twisted rewards.

People privy to a cover-up often share a closeness built on common identity and on knowing exactly what everyone stands to lose if the secret gets out. An echo of that intimacy appears in a 2015 e-mail from longevity doctor Peter Attia to Epstein.

“You the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? ” Attiaphenomenon upends a common misconception about cover-ups: that the rot is confined to a few bad actors. Misconduct survives, says Dutch criminologist Jelle David Jaspers, in part because the people around it have reasons not to look too closely. When a broader community has a stake in a group’s success, it tends to wave off evidence of what is happening inside, Jaspers found in research at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Jaspers discovered this dynamic after launching a study of 14 Dutch business cartels, many of which had existed for around five years. These cartels fixed prices and rigged bids so that only certain firms won contracts. Cartel heads, Jaspers found, sometimes benefited from help outside their ranks, not all of it deliberate. In one case, realtors and notaries took part in the bid rigging themselves; elsewhere, inadequate government bidding rules in the construction industry made collusion easier.

“I think that’s the beginning,” Jaspers says, “appreciating the fact that this type of action is socially embedded. ” Redlands had its own protective shell. Even with the district’s record in plain view, some observers defended it and turned on the abuse victims.

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“why wait until now. all these kids and their families seek is money,” one Facebook commenter wrote about a local news story on one of Whitehurst’s victims. Many of a cover-up’s defenders know only fragments of what they are defending. Proud alumni will go to the mat for their alma mater without knowing anything close to the full story.

Business partners and friends will vouch for an abuser’s brilliance or generosity because the relationship still pays or because the alternative is to admit how little they ever knew. Such actors, though not at the heart of the criminal enterprise, “have no real interest in unraveling the whole charade,” Jaspers says.

“They have a stake in it. ” The status quo works for them, so they keep it in place, and the most vulnerable absorb the cost. Nabil K. Mark/Centre Daily Times/Tribune News Service via Getty Images At Redlands Unified, the shared impulse to close ranks—bolstered from without as well as within—outlasted the district’s initial efforts at reform. In 2018, as cases continued to pile up, Redlands draftedto address the abuse.

Administrators began what they called “quadrant monitoring,” conducting daily walk-throughs of school buildings. Teachers completed safe-schools training to help them recognize signs of sexual abuse. And the districton staff-student boundaries—one that, among other things, forbade teachers from “singling out a particular student or students for personal attention. ” Despite these changes, some observers still shrank from reporting suspect staff behavior toward students—not just because they worried about blowback but because they clung to old habits of loyalty and denial.

“People just truly do not want to believe that people they know and trust can do these things,” says Valerie Taber, a parent representative on Redlands’ School Climate Advisory Committee, which is charged with improving district culture. “The tight-knit community can be the very problem, the very source of the issue. ” Any sense that things were improving ended in June 2022, when local police arrested Joseph Nardella, a teacher at Clement, the same middle school where Lopez had taught.

Nardella was accused of sexually abusing a student for about five years. If the allegations are true, serial abuse continued through the district’s change campaign. Cover-ups persist so stubbornly because, to many on the inside, denial and the closing of ranks seem like acts of self-protection—and they can relieve pressure, at least in the moment. By going along with a cover-up, however twisted, people shield themselves from the threatening consequences of speaking up: getting shunned, losing their jobs, severing relationships.

They can go about their business as normal, provided they blot out the injustices happening before them. But for some, the relief does not last, and the guilt sets in.

“Maybe you do not ruminate about the threat anymore,” Diller says, “but you ruminate about what you did and how you reacted. ” Rehearsing a response can help, Diller’s research suggests. When her participants wrote down specific ways they could counter an imagined Mafia threat, they generally felt less inhibited and readier to act. Outlining tactics for subverting corrupt group norms helps some people feel “more resource- and solution-oriented,” Diller says.

“It gets you out of this helplessness state and into, ‘I can do something, or at least I have ideas of what I can do. ’” When a broader community has a stake in a group’s success, it tends to wave off evidence of what is happening inside. To prevent cover-ups from taking root, says Harvard Business School management professor Amy Edmondson, groups must also commit to surfacing problems before they become secrets.

As a young researcher, Edmondson designed a study that tracked medical error rates in hospital work teams. What she found shocked her: the better-functioning teams appeared to be making more medical errors.

Then it clicked.

“It occurred to me that maybe they’re not making more mistakes,” Edmondson says. “Maybe they’remore. ” Later data supported her theory: in better-functioning teams, members felt safe reporting mistakes rather than fearing others would jump down their throats. Disclosure didn’t interfere with these teams’ performance; it enhanced it.showed that when group members have high psychological standing—a sense that it is their place to act, which managers usually have—they are likelier to break a moral silence.

And when leaders encourage healthy group exchange, a separate study suggests, others are likelier to speak up about harm in the workplace. Setting a forthright tone for the group also means signaling specific openness to what others have to say, even if they’re not sure it’s worth mentioning.

“False alarms are welcome,” Edmondson says. “Make that perfectly clear, like, ‘We just want to hear from you. ’” At the same time, instilling new habits of openness is bound to provoke social unease. Training on abuse or misconduct reporting needs to broach the possibilities that close associates will cause harm and that speaking up will feel like betrayal even when it protects someone vulnerable.

“When you set the context like that for people, you’re letting them know that, of course, things will go wrong,” Edmondson says. “The only question is, Do we catch and correct in a timely, thoughtful way? ” Once a cover-up is entrenched, though, even dogged correction can fail. Changing the norms inside an institution may require pressure from outside it.

In a heated 2023 school board meeting after the CBS News investigation aired, students and families accused Redlands Unified staff of continuing to ignore and minimize complaints about sexual abuse.

“I have had more support from a couple of my teachers and complete strangers than those in charge at my school,” one high schooler told the audience, according to Redlands Community News. Concerns about Redlands cover-ups reached such a fever pitch that the State of California intervened in 2024.

Attorney General Rob Bonta required Redlands to appoint a dedicated employee, the assistant superintendent of compliance, to ensure that the district was following the state’s rules for reporting sexual harassment and assault.

“The position was not allowed to be given to someone who has existing relationships ,” says Taber, the Redlands parent on the School Climate Committee. “And I do think that was wise. ” In June 2026 the attorney general’s office found Redlands had made substantial progress on nearly every state-ordered reform but one: resolving complaints on time. Roughly one in five sexual misconduct cases had missed the required timeline.

For Taber and others working toward a safer Redlands, hope lies in the groundwork they’re laying to replace the old structures of secrecy. This means training thousands of students, from the early grades on, to distinguish a healthy interaction with a teacher from a suspect one—and treating their reports as information rather than as a liability, following up no matter the reputational cost.

Taber hopes that as those students move up through the grades, problems in the district’s secondary schools will drop significantly “because these are students that have been having these trainings and this information given to them from the very beginning. ” For decades Redlands leaders hid abuse and misconduct, betting that survival depended on denial. Only now, with the state standing over them, are they testing the opposite bet: that survival depends on breaking the seal.

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