The Double-Edged Sword of Wearable Tech: Balancing Health Benefits and Mental Health Impacts

As smartwatches and fitness trackers become increasingly common, experts warn of potential mental health risks associated with over-reliance on these devices. Despite their benefits, these gadgets can fuel obsession, anxiety, and fixation, highlighting the importance of mindful use.

The rise in popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers , worn by one in three Britons, has sparked renewed scrutiny of their accuracy and potential mental health impacts.

These devices, equipped with apps monitoring heart rate, sleep quality, VO2 max, and more, provide users with abundant personal health data. However, experts caution that some of this tech may not always be reliable, raising concerns about the trust users place in the readings. Amid the boom of 'optimisation culture', which encourages tracking and measuring every aspect of daily life, psychologists warn that an over-reliance on wearable technology can have detrimental effects on mental health.

Katerina Georgiou, a British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy accredited psychotherapist, explains that while these devices initially offer users a sense of control, they can quickly become obsessional. She notes that the devices' constant notifications and personalised data can make them difficult to put down, potentially exacerbating issues like fixation or eating disorders. Research from Newcastle University supports these concerns, linking heavy reliance on wearable fitness devices to negative emotions such as anxiety, body dissatisfaction, and rumination.

Georgiou warns that an over-reliance on these gadgets can lead to obsessive habits, making missed targets feel like failures and creating new anxieties. She also notes that these devices could worsen health anxiety, particularly when users attempt to interpret health data without professional guidance. The allure of optimisation and productivity in modern society can fuel this obsession, with users feeling they have failed if they're not constantly tracking their progress.

Georgiou's insights serve as a reminder to use wearable technology mindfully, balancing its benefits with potential pitfalls





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wearable Technology Smartwatches Fitness Trackers Mental Health Obsession Anxiety Over-Reliance Optimisation Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect arrested in deadly Tallassee double-shootingA suspect is under arrest in connection to a deadly double-shooting, investigators with the Tallassee Police Department confirmed.

Read more »

Virginia man in ‘au pair affair’ case to be sentenced in double murder schemeA Virginia man who was having an affair with the family’s Brazilian au pair is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of his wife and a man who was lured to the couple’s home as a fall guy.

Read more »

Virginia man in ‘au pair affair’ case to be sentenced in double murder schemeA Virginia man who was having an affair with the family’s Brazilian au pair is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of his wife and a man who was lured to the couple’s home as a fall guy.

Read more »

Wellness on Wheels in Delaware County offers screenings and vaccines on the goThe mobile health clinic will offer preventive screenings, vaccines and other health services.

Read more »