The Doppelgänger: Social Media and the Mr. Hyde Effect

Social media presents worrisome opportunities for some of us to create toxic, monstrous versions of ourselves.

Social media anonymity can unleash a “Mr. Hyde” side, fueling troll-like cruel behavior.use can lead to negative mental health consequences. As reported by the Stanford Law School, “A systematic review found that the use ofOne negative aspect of social media that we are probably all familiar with is the “troll.

” This refers to a person who posts negative comments, spewing out invectives, bigotry, and intolerance. The troll launches this hostility anonymously under the cover of the non-face-to-face setting of the internet. We can only imagine what they look like and how they behave in real life. The problem of the troll illuminates a recent phenomenon in our history—online personhood.

Who we are in the real world might not be the version of ourselves that we present in the world of social media. Our online persona, for instance, might only post happy images of success or neat hobbies undertaken. The messy complexity of our real selves, the ones that close friends and loved ones are familiar with, might be much different.. Meaning “double walker” in German, the doppelgänger has long fascinated us.

Classic works of fiction like “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson and “William Wilson” by Edgar Allan Poe tell of strange doubles who present shadow versions of main characters. They typically wreak havoc, often under cover of darkness. In “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” the monstrous Mr. Hyde is the shadow self of the esteemed Dr. Henry Jekyll. In a confessional letter, Jekyll explains, “man is not truly one, but truly two.

” He contends that we have a good, moral, upright side and an evil, greedy, cruel side. Jekyll found this “duality” to be personally intolerable. So he created a potion that could split these sides of himself fully off from each other. When he drinks his formula, the dark half emerges.

Jekyll becomes “Edward Hyde,” a murderous monster. The internet troll, being a dark, virtual version of a real human, speaks to Stevenson’s idea about duality. It also communicates an even darker point that Stevenson makes. Speaking from Jekyll’s perspective, Stevenson tells us that as the monstrous Hyde, he felt exhilarated.

“There was something strange in my sensations, something indescribably new and, from its very novelty, incredibly sweet,” he reflects. “I felt younger, lighter, happier in body; within I was conscious of a heady recklessness, a current of disordered sensual images running like a millrace in my fancy, a solution of the bonds of obligation, an unknown but not an innocent freedom of the soul. ” Does trolling provide the devilish excitement in doing something bad and getting away with it?

Lashing out, belittling others to make oneself feel better—these are sadly not uncommon attributes. Perhaps there is a malignant sort of allure in the “freedom” of anonymous, consequence-free cruelty. According to one researcher, “Trolling behavior exists in all of us. ” Fortunately, most of us have inner resources that check our worst impulses.

, Naomi Klein reflects on the power of social media to allow us to create doubles of ourselves. She writes that her students “have grown up with an acute consciousness of having an externalized double—a digital double, an idealizedthat is partitioned from their ‘real’ selves and that serves as a role they must perform for the benefit of others if they are to succeed.

At the same time, they must project the unwanted and dangerous parts of themselves onto others…This triad—of partitioning, performing, and projecting—is fast becoming a universal form of doppelganging, generating a figure who is not exactly us, but whom others nonetheless perceive as us. ”-enhanced content, we would do well to reflect on the power of the doppelgänger. Let us not unleash Mr. Hyde versions of ourselves out into the universe.

, a professor of history at Southern Connecticut State University, is the author of Nightmare Factories: The Asylum in the American Imagination. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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