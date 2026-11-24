The dream of a state-of-the-art soccer stadium on Jacksonville’s Eastside is now unlikely to happen, according to a social media post from the Jacksonville Armada’s last known general manager.

The dream of a state-of-the-art soccer stadium on Jacksonville’s Eastside is now unlikely to happen, according to a social media post from the Jacksonville Armada’s last known general manager.

Nathan Walter posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “the door is closing, and the dream of a downtown stadium is now further away than it has ever been. ” Acquisition Group Says Deal Has Stalled Chris Campione and Victor Patel had been working to become part owners of the Armada as general partners in an acquisition group.

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They have been working alongside real estate businessman Robert Palmer — who bought the Jacksonville Armada FC in July 2017 — to finalize a deal. Campione told News4JAX the news is discouraging, but not surprising given how long the process has taken.

“It’s very sad. And it’s very frustrating,” Campione said. He says the group has been pursuing the acquisition for over a year.

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“We set off on this journey probably about 18 months ago. There have been multiple erasures of this deal,” Campione said.

“I can tell you, we’re not where we are today because of a lack of effort, commitment or creativity. We’ve bent over backwards to try to make this happen. But unfortunately, I think we’ve reached a stalemate with the current ownership group. ” RELATED | The Jacksonville Armada stadium deadline has passed.

Now the city seeks fair-market payment for land Land Remains the Core Obstacle The central issue, Campione said, is that the land intended for the stadium has not been included in current ownership discussions — and without it, the path to fielding a competitive team is effectively closed.

“Without the land, there’s not really a viable path for fielding an MLS Next Pro team outside of identifying new land, permits, etc.,” Campione said. “That’s obviously a multi-year journey. I don’t see how you can do that and be able to adhere to the MLS expansion agreement that requires a team to be fielded within a set amount of time. ” Campione Says He’s Not Shutting the Door Despite the setback, Campione says he remains committed to Jacksonville.

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He is a part owner of the Jacksonville Iceman and the Jacksonville Waves, and maintains commercial ties to the city through his law firm. He says he has not completely ruled out a path forward for the Armada.