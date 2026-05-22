The Doom and Gloom of Bad Video Game Movie Adaptations

This text highlights some of the most notorious and critically panned video game movie adaptations, bemoans the failures of recent attempts, and compares them to successful series adaptations, such as 'The Last of Us' and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'. It also suggests playing the original games to enjoy different storytelling and visuals.

The 2005 film adaptation of 'Alone in the Dark' ranks as one of the worst, earning a 1% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a Metacritic score of 9 out of 100.

Journalist Keith Phipps dubs it 'Beware the film that confuses before it even begins' as it lacks clarity and competence. Despite receiving critical and audience backlash, a sequel was released in 2008 to capitalize on the franchise's appeal. The '2008' version bombed commercially, grossing only $133,867 in the UAE. The 'Alone in the Dark' series is not the only movie adaptation based on video games, with'The Last of Us' and 'Boundless' also finding their way to the big screen.

Other adaptations have garnered a mix of fan and critic acclaim, such as 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and HBO Max's 'The Last of Us', with the latter being praised for the series' faithful adaptation





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Video Game Movie Adaptations Alone In The Dark The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Last Of Us Alone In The Dark 2 Mixed Fan And Critic Reactions

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