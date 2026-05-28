The Domenica Foundation supports the futures of young students

The Domenica Foundation is one of South Jersey's support networks for youth, and those in need.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- As these South Jersey students prepare for a new chapter, they can look back to an organization that believed in their story from the beginning.

"My father started our foundation over 30 years ago in honor of his mom and my nonna, Domenica...we partner with nonprofits to improve the quality of life for underserved communities here in South Jersey, which is education and youth housing and homelessness, food insecurity and community development. So we work with each of our nonprofits to identify programs of interest that need funding to enable them to do that," said Director, Elena Piperno.

"Our scholarship program, we have invested scholarships in over 350 students. Most of all of our students...are residents in Camden and Pennsauken," she continued.students say farewell with gratitude, and reach out for a bright future.

"I don't come from a family that's very wealthy. When it came to choosing a high school, it was very down to the point where we were just wondering: 'can we afford it?

' The Dominica Foundation was willing to help. And when I got the call and that email, it was something life changing," said Sebastian Torres, Camden Catholic High School Senior.





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