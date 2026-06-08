The Dog Behind ‘Wishbone’ Didn’t Just Audition — He Stole the Whole Show [Exclusive]

Find out how the producers of Wishbone found their dog star in a new clip from What's the Story, Wishbone?

A generation was introduced to classic literature through the efforts of PBS and a quick-witted Jack Russell Terrier on the TV series Wishbone. Now, 30 years later, a new documentary is examining the show and its legacy.

Collider is proud to exclusively present a preview sneak peek of What's the Story, Wishbone? , in which the show's producers reveal how they chose their dog star. In the new clip, series creator Rick Duffield heads to Hollywood with the show's creatives to audition dogs of all shapes and sizes for the lead of the show.

They'd auditioned a whole litter of applicants, and none of them seemed right for the part, until their last audition: Soccer, a Jack Russell Terrier who'd already appeared in a number of commercials. Soccer immediately captured their attention with his signature move, a jumping backflip.

Furthermore, the dog's expressive face conveyed a deep intelligence, a trait that would be necessary to portray the literature-loving pup. The series had its star, but the hard part had only begun. To see the rest of Soccer's path to public television stardom and Millennial immortality, you'll have to watch What's the Story, Wishbone? when it airs on your local PBS affiliate, or on video-on-demand when it makes its worldwide digital debut on June 10.

COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Universe Personality Quiz Which Iconic Universe Do You Belong in the Most? Star Wars · Lord of the Rings · Harry Potter · Game of Thrones · Star Trek Five legendary universes. Five completely different visions of what the world could be — or already was. One of them is the world your instincts, your values, and your particular way of existing were built for.

Eight questions will tell you which one. 🚀Star Wars 💍Lord of the Rings 🧙Harry Potter 👑Game of Thrones 🖖Star Trek FIND YOUR UNIVERSE → QUESTION 1 / 8PURPOSE 01 What gives your life its deepest sense of meaning? Every universe is built around a different answer to this question. ABeing part of something larger than myself — a cause, a rebellion, a fight for freedom that outlasts me.

BThe journey itself — the places I'll go, the companions beside me, the world I'll discover on the way. CLearning — unlocking what I'm capable of, understanding the world's hidden mechanics, growing into something more. DLegacy — the name I leave behind, the power I build, the mark I make before the world moves on without me. EUnderstanding — exploring what exists beyond the horizon and asking what it means to be alive in a universe this vast.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8WORLD 02 Which kind of world do you most want to inhabit? The environment shapes who you become. Choose carefully. AA galaxy of planets, each with its own culture — connected by conflict, trade, and the Force.

BAncient lands of breathtaking beauty, deep history, and a creeping darkness at the edges. CA world hidden inside our own — full of wonder, community, and magic waiting to be learned. DA brutal, beautiful continent where power is everything and every alliance is a calculation. EA future where humanity has reached the stars — and must decide what kind of species it wants to be.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8CONFLICT 03 How do you prefer your conflicts resolved? The shape of a world's conflicts tells you everything about its soul. AThrough sacrifice and courage — someone has to make the impossible choice so others don't have to. BThrough fellowship — the impossible becomes possible when the right people walk the same road.

CThrough growth — confronting what you fear, understanding what you lack, and becoming equal to the challenge. DThrough strategy — outthinking, outmaneuvering, positioning yourself so the outcome was never in doubt. EThrough dialogue — finding the third option, the peaceful resolution, the answer that doesn't require a body count.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8COMPANIONS 04 Who do you want beside you when things get difficult? Your ideal companions reveal the world you were made for. AA small crew — a pilot, a rogue, a warrior — each broken in their own way, unbeatable together. BA fellowship of different kinds of people, bound by purpose and deepened by the long road.

CFriends who grew up alongside me — who knew me before I knew myself, and stayed anyway. DAllies whose loyalty I've earned — and tested — and whose ambitions align with mine, for now. EA crew of brilliant, curious, principled people from every corner of known space.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8POWER 05 What is your relationship with power? How you seek, wield, or resist power is the map of who you are. AI want to use it to protect — and I'm terrified of what I might become if I'm not careful. BI distrust it.

The most important power in this story is the courage to give it up. CI want to earn it — through knowledge, through effort, through becoming someone worthy of it. DI want to wield it. Preferably before someone else decides to wield it against me.

EI want to understand it — its structures, its limits, its ethical dimensions. Power without accountability is the real threat.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8MORALITY 06 How does your universe treat good and evil? A world's moral architecture tells you more about it than any map. AThere is a dark side and a light side — and the choice between them is always present, always personal. BEvil is real and ancient and patient — and goodness, however small, is the only thing that can undo it.

CGood and evil are real, but they live inside people — and people are complicated, always capable of both. DGood and evil are mostly a matter of perspective and proximity. Power is the only honest currency. EEvil is usually the result of ignorance, fear, or broken systems — and understanding it is the first step to solving it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8ROLE 07 What role would you naturally fall into? Every universe has archetypes. Which one fits you without trying? AThe reluctant hero — ordinary origins, extraordinary moment, changed forever by the choice to act.

BThe unlikely carrier — the one nobody expected to matter most, quietly bearing the weight of everything. CThe student — not yet who I'll become, learning through every mistake, growing into something the world needs. DThe player — sharp enough to see the game for what it is, ambitious enough to try to win it. EThe explorer — drawn to the unknown, driven by curiosity, most alive when standing somewhere no one has stood before.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8HOPE 08 What do you ultimately believe about the future? The answer to this is the clearest window into which universe already lives inside you. AThat hope is real — that even in the darkest galaxy, a new hope is always possible. CThat even the smallest person can change the course of the future, if they have the courage to try.

CThat love and friendship and doing what's right will matter in the end, even when everything says otherwise. DThat the wheel keeps turning — that power shifts, winters end, and what endures is those willing to fight for it. EThat humanity — or whatever we become — is capable of extraordinary things, if we choose to be.

REVEAL MY UNIVERSE → Your Universe Has Been Chosen You Belong In… Your answers point to the iconic universe your values, your instincts, and your particular way of seeing the world were built for. This is where you would find your people — and your purpose. A Galaxy Far, Far Away Star Wars You believe in the cause — in the idea that freedom is worth fighting for even when the odds are impossible and the empire is vast.

Middle-earth Lord of the Rings You understand, in the deepest part of yourself, that the journey matters as much as the destination — and that the world's beauty is worth protecting even at great cost. The Wizarding World Harry Potter You believe that love, loyalty, and doing what's right are not naive sentiments — they are the most powerful forces in any world, magical or otherwise.

Westeros · The Known World Game of Thrones You see the world clearly — its power structures, its hypocrisies, its brutal arithmetic — and you are not paralysed by that clarity. You use it. The United Federation of Planets Star Trek You believe the future is worth building — that curiosity, cooperation, and the expansion of understanding are not just ideals but the most practical path forward for any civilisation. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ What Was 'Wishbone' About?

Wishbone was the pet of Joe , a preteen from the town of Oakdale. In every episode, Joe, his friends and family, or even the mischievous Wishbone himself, would encounter a situation that would remind the well-read Wishbone of a work of classic literature; Wishbone's thoughts, conveyed by voice actor Larry Brantley, could be heard by the audience but not the other characters on the show.

The show would then cut to a condensed re-enactment of that work, with Wishbone, in era-appropriate and adorable costume, playing the role of the main character. It featured a wide range of works, from The Odyssey to The Tempest to Sherlock Holmes, and even stories from The Bible, African folktales, and Dakota mythology.

The series was filmed on location in the Texan cities Allen and Plano, and ran for 50 episodes, plus a feature-length finale special, Wishbone's Dog Days of the West. Soccer died in 2001 at age 13. The series lives on to this day in reruns and the memories of a generation who had the series as their introduction to the world of literature.

What's the Story, Wishbone? is directed by Joey Stewart, one of the original series' directors, and features contributions from fellow talents like Duffield, Brantley, producer Betty Buckley, head writer Stephanie Simpson, trainer Jackie Kaptan, and actors Mary Chris Wall, Angee Hughes, Jeanne Simpson, and Matt Tompkins. Also featured in the documentary are comedian Mo Rocca, who got his start as a writer on the series, and notable Texans Dan Rather and George W. Bush.

What's the Story, Wishbone? will make its debut on video on demand on June 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Wishbone Like TY-V Adventure Educational Family Fantasy Release Date 1995 - 1998-00-00 Directors Ken Harrison, Rick Duffield, Bert Guthrie, Fred Holmes Writers Rick Duffield, Vincent Brown, Stephanie Simpson Cast See All Franchise Wishbone Creator Rick Duffield Powered by Expand Collapse





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