After a record-setting 2025 that ended in disappointment, the first-time winners doubled down on grit and physicality to defeat the Washington Spirit.

The KC Current won their first NWSL title in a 2–1 win over the Washington Spirit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect WASHINGTON, D.C. — The final whistle of the NWSL championship had just blown and KC Current players did something they had never done in franchise history: The stormed the pitch as NWSL champions for the first time.

Of course, the quality of Saturday night’s chaotic, foul-heavy match at Audi Field in the U.S. capital didn’t dampen the celebrations. No, if anything, this KC team was rather invigorated by a game plan to embrace its role as disruptors en route to a 2–1 win over the Washington Spirit, who have now lost three straight finals.

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“We are a physical team,” Current defender Kayla Sharples said. “There were a lot of whistles and a kind of disruptive play. But at the end of the day, we do want to be disruptors, so it doesn't matter. We're going to keep that aggression.

I think that's what we did, and so we tried not to let it faze us. If anything, it kind of got us more hyped. ”So much of the build-up to this championship final centered around the advantage that the Spirit would gain from being the host. How would KC handle the Spirit’s notorious home fans at the Rowdy Audi?

On Saturday, Audi was indeed rowdy. Ahead of kickoff, there was a cacophony unlike anything heard at a championship final in NWSL history or perhaps U.S. women’s soccer domestic history. It was so loud that the announcer in the stadium was drowned out during the reading of the lineups. As the game kicked off, every Spirit touch and run was met with adoring shrieks.

Cue the KC’s plan to make Audi less rowdy and by disrupting. The first blow came in the fifth minute, when rookie KC defender Laney Rouse cleaned out Trinity Rodman on a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge. The ref blew for the foul, but took no further action. Rodman writhed in pain, clutching her left shoulder.

She went off the pitch and received treatment for a couple of minutes before returning to the match. She came out after halftime with more strapping on her shoulder.

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“It hurt really bad,” Rodman said after the match. “You always want to the first tackle. Like you're taught to make the first hit. Again, credit to that because I wish I was the one who put her on the ground.

But at the end of the day, I think they did a really good job at setting the tone and controlling a lot of the first half. ” Rouse echoed the importance of making that first hit.

“In the locker room, we were saying we gotta make that first tackle,” she said. “I just saw the ball coming out and went for it. ”in the NWSL, Rouse impressed under pressure. She had 12 defensive contributions and won two of three ground duels.

The foul in the fifth minute was her only foul of the final. Rodman created two chances and attempted zero shots while lined up against Rouse. For the rookie out of the University of Virginia, it was toughness that started when she was a kid.

“My older brothers, ever since I was little, they kind of bullied me. So, I took that resilience and made myself better for it,” said Rouse. Sharples also noted how those breaks in play brought moments of quiet. Through those breaks, the KC players communicated with each other, reiterated their defensive assignments and kept each other locked in.

“In those moments, it did kind of get quiet after the initial foul, so we were actually able to communicate a little bit better, locking eyes with each other, trying to stay engaged and focused,” Sharples said. “Those were key moments. It was a little bit harder at the end when they started playing faster on those free kicks. ” There were an NWSL-record 19 fouls in the first half of the final.

While scorelessat the break, KC was winning the mind games and the physical battle. But to win a choppy battle, KC needed a moment of brilliance. That came from veteran Vanessa DiBernado, who curled in the opening goal directly from a corner kick in the 54th minute. But in this final, even a ball of that quality came with more controversy.

Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver appealed to the referee, Joshua Encarnación, that she had been obstructed by Sharples on the set piece. After a quick VAR check, the goal stood. After the birth of her first child in January 2026, DiBernado, who was named championship MVP, returned from maternity leave in July. She has started every game for the Current since August.

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Her daughter was at the podium watching the trophy lift on Saturday.

“Postpartum is a journey, and I can't say I was super prepared for that. I don't think anyone really is,” DiBernado said.

“But being able to go into the facility, being around my teammates, I think helps so much, and just seeing everyone around my daughter is so special, and those are memories that will live forever. ” Vanessa DiBernardo scored the Current’s opening goal directly from a corner kick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Current had their 1-0 lead and were more than happy to sit back and disrupt.

As the Spirit threw more and more players forward, and KC withdrew, finally the home team was able to get into the game. Tara Rudd had the Spirit’s first shot on target in the 75th minute, forcing a low save from Lorena. But all that attack can come at a cost. With the Spirit pushed up so high, the fresh legs of substitute Debinha were played through on a later counterattack by Temwa Chawinga.

The Brazilian dashed down the pitch, took the ball around MacIver and made it 2–0 in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time. It is the third time that Debinha has scored in an NWSL championship final ; all three have been deciding goals. Somehow, there was still enough time for Rodman to head a long ball by Rudd beyond Lorena and make it 2–1 two minutes later.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goal in an NWSL championship final but it proved to be too late for the Spirit. Redemption for last season’s agonizing and unceremonious playoff exit as a top seed has now been achieved. A year ago, KC went into the playoffs, where the club set records for points , wins and fewest goals conceded .

However, they did not have Chawinga, DiBernardo, or Michelle Cooper. One year on, Cooper called it a “full-circle moment. ” The majority of this group has now lifted both the NWSl Shield and the championship trophy and understands the beauty and the cruelty of the NWSL playoffs.

Adding to that redemption narrative was the fact that Audi Field was also the scene of the Current’s only other appearance in the NWSL championship final in 2022, KC captain Lo'eau Labonta, who was on the team that lost the final in 2022 and had never previously won an NWSL title, summed it all up by saying, “It’s about time. ” The Current won a first-ever championship by knowing how to disrupt, assert themselves and ride the momentum at the right time of the season.

They closed out the 2026 NWSL season on an eight-match winning streak. They were the best team at the time of the season when it mattered most, a familiar story in NWSL history. But rather than domination, it was disruption that crowned the Current. Theo Lloyd-Hughes is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer based in the Southern United States.

Originally from England, he can often be found in a press box across the NWSL or at international matches featuring the USWNT and other Concacaf nations.