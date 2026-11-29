Netflix's 2017 sci-fi The Discovery received poor reviews from critics and audiences. This article analyzes the film's premise, cast, and box office failure.

The 2017 dystopian drama The Discovery maintains its reputation as a significant failure in Netflix's catalog of science fiction films. The movie, directed by Charlie McDowell, remains a prominent example of a high-concept project that failed to resonate with viewers. It stands as a cautionary tale for studios investing in ambitious sci-fi narratives that prioritize style over substance. The film has since become a frequent reference point in discussions about mediocre streaming content.

Robert Redford portrays scientist Thomas Harbor, who achieves a groundbreaking scientific discovery in the film. Harbor proves the existence of life after death using advanced technology, a revelation that triggers mass suicides among the living. The public and his own son, Will Harbor played by Jason Segel, pressure Thomas to retract his findings to stop the wave of deaths. Will accuses his father of starting a cult and demands he apologize for the chaos caused by his research.

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Despite the intense pressure to silence his discovery, Thomas continues his work throughout the narrative. He soon realizes that his understanding of the afterlife might be fundamentally incorrect and different from what he initially claimed. The story explores the grim consequences of proving the afterlife exists, focusing heavily on the psychological toll on the Harbor family. The narrative delves into depressive family dynamics and relationship strains that distract from the initial scientific hook.

The film received poor reviews from both critics and general audiences upon its release and has not recovered since. It currently holds a 48 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with no changes to this figure. The audience rating is even lower at 43 percent as of the most recent data available. Critics pointed out that the script by Justin Lader did not match the high caliber of the talent performing it.

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Reviewers noted that the film relied on typical dramatic clichés rather than innovating on its unique premise. The angle of researching death with high-end technology offered layers that could have been explored deeper in a different execution. Instead, the narrative focused on family conflicts that audiences have seen unfold in many other films with better outcomes. The failure to fulfill the potential of its illustrious cast contributed to the generally negative reception.

The Discovery featured a stellar cast led by Hollywood icon Robert Redford in a pivotal role. Other prominent actors in the film included Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Rooney Mara, Riley Keough, and Mary Steenburgen. The presence of such a distinguished ensemble generated huge expectations for depth and quality from the audience. Fans and critics alike hoped the talent would elevate the material to a higher standard than the script allowed.

Charlie McDowell directed the film with an attempt to create a grimmer rumination on the afterlife. The project was compared to other concepts proposed over three decades ago by Joel Schumacher in Flatliners. However, the execution did not meet the lofty goals set by the source material or the cast's capabilities. The film represents one of many Netflix original sci-fi flicks from the current era that failed to capture the cultural imagination.

Its legacy remains one of unfulfilled potential and critical disappointment for the production team. The performance of The Discovery highlights the risks associated with direct-to-streaming sci-fi productions. Netflix has released numerous features that lack the theatrical impact or critical acclaim needed to secure their place in pop culture history. This specific film is often cited in discussions about mediocre sci-fi flicks no one wants to remember.

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The data suggests that even star-studded casts cannot guarantee success if the narrative fails to engage viewers effectively. The film's reception serves as a benchmark for measuring audience tolerance for flawed genre entries. While some viewers may vary in their enjoyment, the general consensus remains that the movie is best left forgotten. The 2017 Netflix debut marked a point where the promise of scientific exploration was sacrificed for conventional drama.

The industry continues to learn from such missteps in balancing originality with commercial viability. Comparisons are often drawn to other failed sci-fi projects like After Earth. M. Night Shyamalan's film with Will Smith and his son is frequently mentioned alongside The Discovery as a misfire. These examples underscore the difficulty of translating high-concept ideas into compelling cinematic experiences. The legacy of The Discovery is firmly rooted in its status as a missed opportunity for a talented cast and crew.