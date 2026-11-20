Rhys made the “terrible” joke during his interview with Bond producers.

Matthew Rhys jokingly suggested that James Bond should have a “limp” when he was auditioning for Daniel Craig’s 007 role.with Conan O’Brien that during a meeting with the Bond producers, he was asked what he’d “do different” if he got the chance to play the iconic spy agent in 2006’s “Casino Royale.

” “Is this a trick question, or is it a genuine question? ” Rhys remembered thinking to himself at the time. Rhys told Conan O’Brien in 2023 that he made a “terrible” joke that his version of Bond should have a limp. The Welsh actor said he then “made the terrible” joke about Bond’s limp — which didn’t land well with the producers.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond in Denis Villeneuve Directed Bond 26

“It got worse. It went very quiet,” he recalled.

“So I thought I would double down, and said, ‘Eye patch. ’ And then I just fell apart. And it lasted about 30 seconds after that. ”Rhys also jokingly suggested 007 should have an eyepatch.

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Rhys said he lost out on the role to Daniel Craig, who played Bond for five films. The “Widow’s Bay” actor also admitted he “still doesn’t have a coherent answer that would’ve wowed” the Bond producers that day, and “often wonders” how Craig, 58, responded. Craig played Bond for five films, starting with “Casino Royale” and ending with 2021’s “No Time to Die.

” O’Brien, 63, told Rhys he would’ve been “terrific” in the role of 007, to which Rhys replied, “Thank you. I told so many people I would be. I practically told my family I was going to be. ” Rhys also recalled being among “a relatively large group of young white men who were invited to read ‘Casino Royale’, put on a nice, dark suit and go to the Broccolis’ office.

”Rhys also agreed with O’Brien that he would’ve been a “terrific” Bond. Over the years, Henry Cavill, Michael Fassbender, Sam Heughan, Alex O’Loughlin, James Purefoy, Antony Starr and Julian McMahon have all confirmed they were in the running to play Craig’s Bond.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” the “Twilight” star gushed in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. ” Pattinson is succeeding Craig in the iconic role. Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Pattinson in the upcoming “Dune: Part 3,” is directing the next Bond movie.to the Jeff Bezos-owned company last year.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Rhys told Conan O'Brien in 2023 that he made a"terrible" joke that his version of Bond should have a limp. Getty Images for NetflixÂ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett CollectionRhys also agreed with O'Brien that he would've been a"terrific" Bond. Pattinson is succeeding Craig in the iconic role.