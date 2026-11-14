Hotel Diving Boards Vanish as Liability Costs Soar and Safety Rules Tighten

Hotel diving boards have vanished from resorts due to rising insurance costs and strict safety regulations in the mid-1980s and 1990s, leaving modern pools with fewer recreational options.

Hotel diving boards have effectively vanished from the global leisure industry, a significant transformation driven by a combination of heightened safety concerns and escalating financial risks for hospitality providers.

This shift represents a fundamental alteration in the recreational landscape of resorts worldwide, removing a classic element of aquatic fun that defined pool experiences for decades. The disappearance marks the end of an era where springboards were a staple feature enjoyed by guests of all ages, replaced now by a cautious approach to guest safety and liability management. Travel writer Tom Chesshyre notes that these one-metre springboards offered a liberating sense of brief flight, distinct from the high-performance equipment used in professional competitions. The lower boards provided accessible joy without the intimidation of three-metre or ten-metre platforms, allowing swimmers to perform various maneuvers ranging from purist-style dives to casual cannonballs. This inclusive activity engaged both participants and onlookers relaxing on sunloungers nearby, creating a vibrant poolside dynamic that is now largely absent. The systematic removal of these springboards began in earnest during the mid-1980s and 1990s, a period marked by a surge in litigation and risk management practices across the hospitality sector. Hoteliers faced dramatically increased insurance premiums for pools that featured diving equipment, prompting a widespread reevaluation of the cost-benefit ratio of offering such amenities. The primary driver for this exodus was the fear of being sued for accidents that, while rare, could result in severe, life-changing injuries. Incidents involving divers falling back onto the springboard or striking the pool floor often led to spinal damage, creating substantial legal liabilities for property owners. Modern safety regulations introduced during this era imposed stringent infrastructure requirements that many existing hotel pools could not meet without costly renovations. To legally install a diving board, a facility typically needed to provide a minimum water depth of 3.5 metres, or 11.5ft, which was far deeper than standard leisure pools. Furthermore, the regulations mandated a specific diving zone that needed to be at least 10.5 metres, or 35ft, long. This length was necessary to prevent divers from hitting the sloping bottom of the pool as they approached the shallower end, a design constraint that proved difficult and expensive to accommodate in established resort layouts. Today, the vast majority of hotels have replaced diving boards with safer, lower-risk attractions such as waterslides and swim-up cocktail bars. The architectural focus has shifted toward aesthetic features like infinity pools, which offer visual appeal without the physical dangers associated with high-velocity entries into water. While diving boards are now exceedingly rare, a few notable exceptions remain in the market. Hotel Cormoran in Cattolica, near Rimini in Italy, retains a springboard, serving as a near unique relic in the Italian market. Similarly, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, features an iconic board that drops directly into the sea, a configuration that operates under different risk parameters than enclosed pools. The loss of the standard hotel diving board has removed a core memory for many former guests, altering the dynamic of poolside recreation. As resorts continue to prioritize risk mitigation over traditional thrill-seeking activities, the classic springboard remains a nostalgic symbol of a more carefree era in hospitality design.