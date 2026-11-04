The Diplomat Drops From Netflix US Top 10 Three Weeks After Season 4 Launch

The political thriller starring Keri Russell has fallen off the US Netflix Top 10 chart three weeks after its October 15 premiere, despite maintaining strong global rankings.

The political thriller series The Diplomat has disappeared from the Netflix United States Top 10 TV Shows chart following a successful launch of its fourth season. According to tracking data from FlixPatrol, the series officially dropped off the national rankings on November 2, where it held the tenth spot. This exit marks the end of a highly visible but relatively short period of dominance in the American streaming market for the show.

Streaming Performance And Chart Positions

The fourth season of The Diplomat premiered on the Netflix platform on October 15, delivering all eight episodes simultaneously to subscribers. Upon release, the series immediately climbed the national charts, driven by the established popularity of star Keri Russell and the show's reputation for intense political maneuvering. However, the momentum began to fade quickly, with the series losing its top tier status just three weeks into its run.

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While the show has vanished from the United States rankings, it continues to perform strongly in international markets. Data indicates that The Diplomat remains within the Top 10 lists in sixteen different countries. The series achieved its highest international ranking at number six in Australia, demonstrating a significant divergence in viewer preferences between the US and other English-speaking regions.

In addition to its position in Australia, the political drama maintains a strong presence in Northern Europe and other Commonwealth nations. The show currently trends in countries such as Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. This global retention suggests that the narrative and character dynamics resonate more effectively with audiences outside of North America.

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Comparison To Previous Seasons

The rapid decline in the US market presents a notable contrast to the performance of earlier installments in the franchise. Official Netflix data reveals that the duration of the show's presence in the United States Top 10 has decreased with each subsequent season. This trend highlights a shifting landscape in viewer engagement and the competitive nature of the streaming environment.

Season one of The Diplomat remained on the US charts for five weeks, setting a high benchmark for longevity. Season two followed with a four-week stint on the ranking list, while season three managed to stay in the top ten for three weeks. The current season four has matched the three-week duration of its predecessor, indicating a consistent plateau in domestic popularity rather than a sudden failure.

The drop in ratings occurs despite Netflix officially announcing the renewal of The Diplomat for a fifth season. The decision to continue the series suggests that internal metrics, such as completion rates and subscriber retention, remain favorable to the streamer. The company appears confident in the long-term value of the intellectual property, even as short-term chart visibility fades.

Global Impact And Future Outlook

Despite the exit from the US Top 10, The Diplomat secured a respectable position on the global stage during its initial weeks. The series ranked fourth globally for the viewing week spanning October 26 to November 1. This global ranking underscores the show's broad appeal when aggregate international data is considered, contrasting sharply with its specific US performance.

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The political thriller genre has been a cornerstone of Netflix's original content strategy since the debut of House of Cards. The Diplomat fits into this lineage by offering a high-stakes narrative centered on diplomatic crises. Keri Russell portrays Kate Wyler, the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, a role that requires navigating complex international relations.

The show is developed by showrunner Debora Cahn, who leads a team of writers including Anna Hagen, Julianna Meagher, and Mia Chung. The creative direction is supported by directors such as Alex Graves and Andrew Bernstein. The series maintains a TV-MA rating, suitable for mature audiences interested in drama, war, and political thriller genres.

As The Diplomat prepares for its future seasons, the disparity between US and international rankings will likely remain a point of analysis for industry observers. The show's ability to maintain a presence in over a dozen countries while fading in its primary market presents a unique case study in global streaming consumption patterns. Viewers awaiting the next chapter can look forward to the confirmed fifth season, which promises to continue the saga of Kate Wyler.