The Banijay natural history banner says founders Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill will leave day-to-day management to CEO Jane Hamlin, creative chief Huw Cordey and COO Elly Salisbury.

) has unveiled a new leadership structure, promoting three senior executives from within, with founders Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill shifting their focus from the day-to-day management of the company to the positions of executive chairs.

In their new roles, the two will concentrate on creative development and production of new films and series. Current chief operating officer Jane Hamlin will become CEO, executive producer Huw Cordey will take on the role of chief creative officer, and deputy director of production Elly Salisbury will become chief operating officer . The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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Founded in Bristol in 2012, Silverback has grown from a small team into a company with longstanding relationships with the BBC, Netflix, National Geographic and Disney. Its recent work includes“Having been part of Silverback Films since the beginning, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together,” said Hamlin.

“We’ve grown from a small team in Bristol into an industry leader, known for world-class natural history filmmaking. Central to our success are the talented people and creative culture we’ve nurtured over the years. I’m delighted to be taking on this role, alongside Huw and Elly, building on Keith and Alastair’s vision and ensuring Silverback remains a place where creativity and talent can thrive.

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” Scholey and Fothergill said: “When we founded Silverback Films 14 years ago, our ambition was to make groundbreaking natural history films, and that passion remains as strong as ever. Jane, Huw and Elly have been instrumental in the company’s success, and we have every confidence in them to lead Silverback into the future.

For us, this is an opportunity to spend more time doing what we love most – developing and making ambitious films and series about the natural world. ” And Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay U.K., said: “Under Alastair and Keith’s leadership, Silverback has developed as a peerless producer of world-class natural history programming.

It’s telling that the brilliant creative culture of the company has nurtured Jane, Huw and Elly, the new senior team who will take over day-to-day running of the slates. ”