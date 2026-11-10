The Devils Returns on 4K UHD on April 20, 2027 With Uncut Director's Cut

Warner Bros. Clockwork will release Ken Russell's uncut The Devils on 4K UHD on April 20, 2027, restoring cut scenes from the original negative.

Ken Russell's The Devils is returning to screens in a physical media release. Warner Bros. Clockwork has announced that the film will arrive on 4K UHD on April 20, 2027, following a successful theatrical rerelease in the fall. The edition is a remastered Director's Cut that restores material the film lost for decades.

The 1971 film was re-released by Warner Bros. Clockwork on October 16, 2026. The rerelease was originally planned as a one-week event, but it was later extended indefinitely because of high demand. The Devils has since made $4.4 million at the box office worldwide.

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How the Uncut Director's Cut Was Assembled

The 4K UHD release is assembled directly from the original camera negatives. It also references a private edit that Russell constructed in 2004, which gave the director a version closer to his own intentions.

The film carries an NC-17 rating for sexual content and graphic nudity. That rating reflects the original 1971 X-rated integrity of the picture, which had been censored and cut after its initial run.

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The release restores long-lost sequences that were considered highly controversial, including the infamous 'Rape of Christ' orgy scene. According to the release details, these scenes are presented as the director intended rather than in a compromised studio edit.

Source Material and Critical Backing for the Film

The Devils is based on Aldous Huxley's book The Devils of Loudun and John Whiting's play. The story dramatizes the 17th-century political and religious witch hunt against Urbain Grandier, a Catholic priest in Loudun, France, who was accused of witchcraft.

The film explores mass hysteria, sexual repression, and political corruption in 17th-century France. It stars Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, whose performances anchor the film's stark, white-walled sets and its operatic, confrontational style.

The restoration has been supported by decades of research and advocacy from film critic Mark Kermode. His work helped bring attention to the heavily censored version that had been locked away in studio vaults, and this release is presented as the first time audiences can see the uncut picture in its recently restored form.

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What the 4K UHD Release Means for Viewers

For home audiences, the April 20, 2027 4K UHD date is the key next step for seeing the uncut film outside a cinema. The physical edition gives viewers the remastered Director's Cut in a format built from the original negative.

The theatrical rerelease also showed strong demand for the film, which was extended indefinitely after its October 16, 2026 opening. Warner Bros. Clockwork's decision to bring the film to physical media follows that response from audiences.