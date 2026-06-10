The Devil Wears Prada 2 Surpasses Justice League at Box Office, Cementing 2026's Biggest Hit

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has outpaced Zack Snyder's Justice League on the all-time box office charts, reaching $663.9 million and becoming the 176th highest-grossing film ever. This sequel's strong performance, driven by positive reviews and the return of its original stars, underscores the lasting impact of the 2006 original and its ability to compete with superhero franchises. The film now targets The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, while its profitability-with a reported $100 million budget-has already yielded hundreds of millions in returns.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has achieved remarkable box office success, surpassing Zack Snyder 's Justice League to become the 176th highest-grossing film of all time with $663.9 million.

This performance highlights the enduring appeal of the original 2006 film and the strength of its star-studded sequel, which includes returning cast members. The sequel's triumph is underscored by its ability to outpace a major superhero movie, despite the caveat that Justice League's theatrical cut was heavily reshot by Joss Whedon, potentially affecting its earnings.

Snyder's true vision, later realized in Zack Snyder's Justice League, featured a more expansive role for Darkseid but did not have the same initial theatrical run. With a production budget reported at $100 million and marketing costs pushing the break-even point to $200-$250 million, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has generated profits in the hundreds of millions, cementing its status as one of the year's most successful releases.

Critical reception has further fueled its momentum; the film holds a 77% critics score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews praise its ambition and charm, with ScreenRant's Brandon Zachary awarding it a 7 out of 10 and calling it a "winning sequel.

" The story follows Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, returning to aid Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep, in navigating the decline of traditional magazine publishing and keeping Runway magazine relevant in a digital age. This narrative resonance, combined with positive word-of-mouth, has driven sustained ticket sales. The film now eyes another milestone: overtaking The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2's $664.9 million gross.

Its success also raises prospects for a future sequel, though none has been officially announced yet. Director David Frankel's return has been instrumental in recapturing the original's spirit while updating it for contemporary audiences. Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 exemplifies how legacy sequels can thrive by balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling, proving that fashion-focused narratives remain compelling even amid competition from genre blockbusters





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Box Office The Devil Wears Prada 2 Justice League Zack Snyder Anne Hathaway Meryl Streep Sequel Success Film Revenue 2026 Movies The Hunger Games

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